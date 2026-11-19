This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no other way to describe romantasy besides “utterly polarizing.” Easily the most infamous genre of modern novels, romantasy has been picked to shreds. For some, it’s been a driving force in their reading journey; others hold that the genre has no real intellectual merit. With the internet storm of opinions surrounding it, the romantasy genre might be one of our biggest modern cultural touchstones.

The genre’s name stems from the combination of “fantasy” and “romance,” unsurprisingly, the two main genres that have shaped the modern bookshelf. Books in this genre often combine traditional elements of high fantasy like elves, faeries, magic, monsters, and other fantastical hallmarks with some form of an important romance plot.

This genre has proven to be wildly popular. Perhaps the most prominent romantasy series include Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) and Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing. Both series feature an ongoing series of releases, with Yarros’ most recent release, Threshing Day, releasing on Sept. 22, 2026. Maas’ most recent installment of ACOTAR was released on Oct. 27, 2026, with an upcoming seventh installment set to release in January 2027.

Public Perception

Much of the debate surrounding the romantasy genre stems from the common perceptions of long-standing series like ACOTAR. With the advent of the internet, the series has become practically synonymous with the idea of brain-rotting mush. The over-a-decade-old series seems to be perpetually stuck as the butt of jokes about “pretty fae princes” and not much else.

Despite the series’ combatting issues like poverty, fraught familial relations, sexual violence, and war, the majority of the internet regards the series as nothing but a lighthearted romance with some faeries and magic mixed in for flavor. This scrubbing of any real issues from the series is a pattern that has become generalized to the entire genre. Despite the base of romantasy being fantasy, it seems like the only thing anyone sees is the romance.

While the word for romantasy is new, the base of it is certainly not. Literary hubs like BookTrib believe that the core elements of romantasy have roots that trace back to the late 15th century with works like Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, a series of works that tend to feature fantastical monsters, a handsome knight, and a damsel in distress.

Literary DiscprepAncies

Recently, the growing numbers of online readers and book communities have prompted a new discussion: Why are female authors labelled “romantasy” while male authors are labelled “high fantasy”? More and more online communities have noticed the drastic tonal changes between discussions of works like Maas’ and Yarros’ and those of male authors like Brandon Sanderson and J. R. R. Tolkien.

While Sanderson’s Mistborn and Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings both feature tropes like magic and elves, the romance elements have been severely overlooked. Romance subplots have almost always been a part of high fantasy, but that detail gets almost entirely overlooked in the works of male authors and exaggerated to the point of ridiculousness in the works of female authors.

The bottom line is, even though The Lord of the Rings, Mistborn, and A Court of Thorns and Roses share a huge range of common characteristics, including romantic subplots, two are considered high fantasy while the other has been given the internet title of “faerie porn.”

Romantasy Fans

There’s one huge distinction between works considered “high fantasy” and “romantasy”: the size of the fanbase. Internet phenomena like #BookTok and Bookstagram have led to a huge increase in the following of authors like Maas and Yarros. Lately, it’s certainly begun to seem like these fans have been spoiled rotten.

Only a week after the release of Threshing Day, Yarros took to Instagram to share the death of her father. This loss also resulted in the cancellation of certain stops on the Threshing Day book tour, prompting some fans to flood her comments with hateful and offensive messages.

Commenters posted about how they hoped Yarros’ grief didn’t delay the next release, and bombarded her with messages about her decision to step back from the public space to grieve. The sheer number of comments and backlash has resulted in the post’s comments being turned off entirely. Other fans rallied around Yarros, disavowing the comments and their hatefulness in their entirety, but the damage may already have been done.

More recently, Maas fans have done some rallying of their own. Ahead of the Oct. 27, 2026, release of A Court of Splintered Harmony, the much-anticipated sixth installment of ACOTAR, copies of the novel began popping up for sale on sites like Etsy, with much of the internet agreeing that these copies came from the storage houses of national chain brands like Target and Walmart.

It would seem as though stock workers from these chains stole copies of the unreleased novel and put them up for sale on the internet, an act that is not only illegal but also massively disrespectful to the author. Other legitimate sellers reportedly also put the books out for early sale, including an independent New Jersey bookstore.

While romantasy as a genre continues to grow in popularity, the issues surrounding it are almost guaranteed to grow, almost certainly prompting intense online discussions, especially with the seventh installment in ACOTAR set to release Jan. 12, 2027.

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