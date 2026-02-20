Watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Two Decades Behind: My Thoughts on the Show So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy**

I know I’m very late to the party. All of my friends watched Grey’s Anatomy in middle school or the beginning of high school, and at the time, I had no interest. I don’t comprehend STEM subjects easily and have never had aspirations to become a doctor, so I thought it wouldn’t be for me.

However, one bored Netflix click last semester completely consumed my life, and I’ve been captivated. I adore all the character dynamics, the high-intensity scenarios, and after eight seasons, it’s given me the confidence that I could perform minor surgery… maybe.

Here are my opinions on the show as a first-time watcher who went in blind and somehow managed to avoid spoilers. I’ll discuss topics up to Season 8, so if you’re behind like me and haven’t made it there yet, maybe save this article for later.

Public Enemy #1: George O’Malley

To be honest, my intense dislike for George O’Malley is the reason I had to write this article. There are many unlikeable character moments on Grey’s Anatomy; however, George commits the biggest sin in my eyes: throwing stones from a glass house.

In my many years of watching TV, I’ve never encountered a character as blatantly judgmental or self-centered as George, traits which he hides behind his “nice guy” persona.

The way he treated Meredith and Izzy after being intimate with them was horrible, especially considering that he was married when he was together with Izzy. Yes, you read that right. He was married but still put most of the blame on Izzy for their relationship.

George passed away and left the show in Season 6, Episode 1, in a very emotional episode. While I was sad to see my favorite characters in distress after his passing, I must admit that the show has been more enjoyable for me without his condemning antics.

Soulmates: Meredith and Cristina

Meredith and Derek are nice and all, but the real relationship that stood out to me was between best friends Meredith and Cristina. Both Meredith and Cristina are unapologetically flawed and still care for each other through the numerous mistakes each of them makes.

Both of them (Cristina especially) fit outside the usual female archetype, which I appreciate. They confidently own their ambitions and don’t shame each other for doing whatever it takes to get ahead. They aren’t the most openly affectionate pair, but they show love for each other through simple ways like saying, “You are my person.”

There’s a lot of drama throughout Grey’s Anatomy, especially between romantic partners, which is why we need to shift our focus to the relationship that was able to withstand it all.

The Plotline that Wouldn’t End: Izzy Hallucinating Denny

I was a fan of the original Izzy and Denny plotline throughout Season 2. Their dynamic was adorable, and I wasn’t even upset with their engagement that undoubtedly violated so many codes of conduct. Was I sad when Denny died? Absolutely. However, that didn’t mean that I wanted him to return spiritually.

Izzy begins seeing Denny at the beginning of Season 5 and originally believes that he’s some sort of ghost. After several episodes of ghost-human yearning, she finally realizes he’s a manifestation of a brain tumor she has.

In theory, this plotline could’ve been tolerable. However, it went on forever. The lingering feeling Izzy had for Ghost Denny completely messed up her relationship with Alex, which had been building up for several seasons, and created several uncomfortable scenes that I just wished would end.

The thing that really lingered on my mind was the fact that Izzy is a doctor, who spent years going to medical school and is now a resident, and yet it took her weeks to realize there was something medically wrong with her. You’d think the hallucinations would’ve been a giveaway.

The Best Episode (So Far): Season 6, Episode 24

There’s absolutely no surprise that this is the highest-rated Grey’s Anatomy episode. This episode is one of the most tragic, where there was an active threat in the hospital, resulting in several characters getting injured or dying. This is an incredibly sensitive and very real topic, and the writers handled it wonderfully.

Character relationships that had been building up for seasons were put to the test in this episode, and there were several high-intensity scenarios, like Cristina performing emergency surgery on Derek and Dr. Bailey having to take care of an injured coworker with no access to an operating room.

While the episode itself was undoubtedly engaging, had me on the edge of my seat, and made me cry, what really stands out to me afterwards is the fact that the characters didn’t immediately move on after this incident. The writers took the time to explore different trauma responses and recoveries, which is realistic and added so much depth to this story.

I’ve been addicted to Grey’s Anatomy for months now, and the characters have become like a second family. I definitely plan to continue watching, but I have doubts about whether I’ll make it through all 22 seasons.

It’s been so much fun connecting with my friends who have so much nostalgia about this show, and even my parents, who watched it when it was originally airing on cable. If it’s been a while since you’ve been in Seattle Grace Hospital, this is your sign for a rewatch.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!