Unpacking 5 Hidden Moments In Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The British psychological crime drama Adolescence has quickly become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time. With all four episodes filmed in a single continuous shot, the story follows Jamie, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering Katie, a girl in his class. While binge-watching, the show kept me on an emotional roller coaster with every twist and turn. I was constantly hit with moments of vulnerability, pain, and discomfort as each scene depicted the emotional impact of the murder on everyone in Jamie’s life.

The show’s ending left me confused and full of questions, which led me to revisit moments that might carry hidden meanings. Here are five details you may have missed while watching Adolescence.

The Soundtrack View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) While Katie is only seen a handful of times in photos, her voice is skillfully present throughout the show’s soundtrack. Director Philip Barantini ensured that Katie’s presence wasn’t lost by having her sing during some of the most emotional moments. In the final moments of episode two, a children’s choir sings a heartbreaking version of Sting’s “Fragile” as Jamie’s father lays flowers at the site where Katie was killed. As the song continues, we hear the haunting voice of a young girl singing, revealed to be the actress who plays Katie. Jamie’s Bedroom Décor Jamie’s bedroom is filled with posters, space-themed wallpaper, books, figurines, stuffed animals, and a blue color palette. The stark contrast between this innocent bedroom and the gruesome crime Jamie committed highlights the hidden dualities within people. Even though his room appears normal, Jamie’s family and friends fail to recognize the signs of his internal struggles. Jamie Being Offered Half a Sandwich In episode three, Jamie meets with psychologist Briony, who offers him half of a cheese and pickle sandwich and a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows and sprinkles. This seemingly small moment is a strategic attempt to understand Jamie’s personality through his reaction to the food. Psychologist Dannielle Haig explained to Tyla that giving Jamie a sandwich with ingredients he dislikes is a method to evaluate his sense of control and reaction to discomfort. His reaction may reflect past experiences with authority and situations in which he felt powerless. The First Episode @kashi_ibbotson This cannot have been an accident. The level of detail in this show made it a masterpiece. #adolescence #owencooper #netflix #cinematography ♬ Through The Eyes Of A Child – AURORA One of the earliest clues hinting at Jamie’s guilt appears in the very first episode. As armed police storm his room, Jamie immediately raises his hands against a tear in the wallpaper, which is shaped like a knife. This small but frightening image foreshadows what’s to come in his story. The image speaks to the underlying violence amid a moment of confusion for his family. Jamie’s Stuffed Animal In the final episode, Jamie’s father breaks down crying as he hugs and apologizes to the stuffed animal on his son’s bed. Both the bedroom and the toy symbolize Jamie’s childhood and the loss of innocence for the child his parents thought they knew. Throughout the episode, we see the family trying to move forward while struggling with the weight of judgment from the community. When Jamie’s father enters his son’s room, he is overwhelmed by emotion and immediately reaches for the stuffed animal in the center of the bed. He tucks it in gently as if it were Jamie himself.

Adolescence is an intense drama with multiple layers of grief, guilt, and psychological themes. This show constantly kept me hooked and wanting more. While the ending was confusing for me at first, these five hidden moments provided clarity and depth to the unspoken symbolism throughout each episode. The more you look beyond what is spoken, the more every detail becomes essential to understanding Jamie’s story.

