Twister or Twisters? Let’s Talk About It!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

To inspire me to watch a new movie is almost as pointless as trying to convince me to take an 8 a.m. course, but when I heard Twisters (2024) was coming out, my ears perked up! With an amazing cast, tons of action, and plenty of hype, I knew I had to jump on the chance to watch what everyone had been talking about for weeks. Usually, I’m a little skeptical about remakes of movies, especially a classic like Twister (1996), but oh my, was I wrong!

Back in the day (okay, 1996), Twister was the type of movie that made natural disasters seem crazy scary but crazy cool. So, how does Twisters (2024) compare to the OG? It’s a well-done mix of incorporating throwbacks to the original while throwing in the spice and flair of today’s generation!

Let’s address the plots, shall we? Twisters (2024) kept me on the edge of my seat the entire time with sudden plot twists, slight scares, and the ongoing chemistry of the two main characters, Kate and Tyler, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, respectively. It follows a similar storyline to the characters of Twister (1996), where one character is a former storm chaser, while the other one currently chases. It’s quite interesting to see how the essence of the characters from the old movie was incorporated by the actors today.

While Twister (1996) focuses on storm chasers using new technology to collect data from a tornado, Twisters (2024) essentially focuses on stopping tornadoes before they worsen or, by the end of the movie, before they cause more destruction than they already have. If anyone remembers the “Dorothy” devices from the original, this new movie pays homage to Jo’s pride and joy by having it be, you guessed it, Kate’s pride and joy! I greatly appreciated watching this small but significant aspect of Twisters (2024), as I feel a lot of remakes today tend to deviate into completely different storylines and plots.

Something I came to admire was how differently both movies portrayed certain mindsets surrounding tornadoes. Twister (1996) captures the passion for storm chasers doing what they love, and years later, Twisters (2024) emphasizes the sad realities of being a storm chaser and witnessing tornadoes cause massive destruction to people’s livelihoods. Even though both movies take some dramatic liberties when it comes to storm chasers and their careers, each has its own respective take on what it means to be in this line of work.

Speaking of homages, I just find it a little bit funny how Twisters (2024) is full of them, often referencing the old movie. There’s the sunflowers on the lawn of Kate’s childhood home, just like in the ending scene of Twister (1996). Javi, an old friend of Kate, and his Storm Par group use code names linked to The Wizard of Oz. In the final tornado scene of the new movie, there’s a subtle flying cow, just like the iconic moment in the original; and I loved how James Paxton, son of Bill Paxton from the original Twister (1996), made a quick cameo as well!

Can we also have a moment of silence for the oh-so-passionate chemistry of Kate and Tyler? I’m a huge sucker for romance, and I’m glad to see that Twisters (2024) has bits and pieces of it without taking away from the main plot of the movie. Tyler’s affectionate stares and glances, Kate’s growing trust in Tyler, and how well they both work together as a team get my little hopeless-romantic self excited to see the prospect of something blossoming between them.

Well, there you have it. If you were a die-hard fan of the original Twister (1996) movie, don’t be alarmed, Twisters (2024) has all of the important elements of the first, just with a little bit of a glow-up! Both movies are so special in their own ways, and Twisters (2024) does a great job of keeping true to its unique storyline while remembering its old roots. It’s such an amazing movie that I’m sure it’s going to blow you away with its awesome cast, addicting plot, and so much more.

