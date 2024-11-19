3 Binge-Worthy TV Shows For Your Thanksgiving Food Coma

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As fall finally starts to roll in and we brace for upcoming finals, Thanksgiving break offers the perfect and much-needed time for resting and relaxing. Between catching up with friends and family from home, eating all your favorite Thanksgiving foods, and squeezing in some extra hours of sleep, there’s nothing like a good TV show to dive into this upcoming break.

As someone who’s seen more than her fair share of TV shows, I’ve got you covered with the best short, sweet, and binge-worthy picks. So, grab a cozy blanket and some leftover pumpkin pie because it’s time for a TV marathon!

Beef

Released in April 2023, Beef is an anthology series produced by A24 currently available to watch on Netflix. As of now, there’s only one season, and fortunately, it’s been renewed for a second season which will feature new characters. The first season features a captivating performance by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who both blew my mind. Their dynamic as two people caught in a continuous, never-ending feud is both intense but somehow comedic, with each episode peeling back layers of their personal lives, characteristics, and motivations.

The series effortlessly balances tension and humor, exploring themes of revenge, relationships, personal growth, and the consequences of seemingly small actions that spiral out of control. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, making it a must-watch.

Fleabag

Originally aired in 2016, Fleabag is a British comedy-drama series created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and is available on Prime Video. It follows the life of an unnamed young woman known as Fleabag, navigating love, life, and loss while living in London.

The series is known for its constant breaking of the fourth wall, with Fleabag often speaking directly to us, creating a sense of vulnerability and intimacy as you learn more about her and her life. This two-season show is the perfect show to binge because it’s almost impossible to press pause. If you’ve seen this show already, then you know what I’m talking about.

One Day

One Day is a British drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name by David Nicholls. It was released on Netflix in February 2024 and follows the lives of two characters over two decades. The series is structured around the couple’s relationship, revealing their personal growth, deep connection, and the confusing, ever-evolving nature of love. Each episode is set on the same day of each year, July 15, showcasing their ups and downs as they navigate the phases and changes of their lives.

The main characters, Emma and Dexter, meet on the night of their college graduation, and as the show goes on, their relationship unfolds, sometimes as friends and other times as romantic partners. The show takes a deep dive into themes like timing, missed opportunities, and the undeniably unpredictable nature of life. As you can probably tell, the show is quite sad, so make sure you pair some tissues with that pumpkin pie.

As we gear up for the whirlwind of finals and the end of the semester, Thanksgiving break provides the perfect opportunity to rest and recharge. Whether you’re catching up with your loved ones, indulging in delicious food, or simply enjoying some much-needed downtime, there’s no better chance to try out a new show! And who knows, one of these might be your new favorite.

