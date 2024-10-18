My Top 5 Taylor Swift Artist Collaborations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Nearly every Taylor Swift era has given us a duet with various talented artists, including Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, and most recently, Post Malone. In every collaboration, Swift blends her vocals with another artist’s, creating a distinctive element in the song that wouldn’t exist without their partnership. These duets show her versatility as a musician in working with different genres and styles.

Here are five notable Swift collaborations that I can’t get enough of!

“Castles Crumbling” feat. Hayley Williams Track 18 on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), “Castles Crumbling,” features Hayley Williams, the lead singer for the pop-punk band Paramore. This slow piano ballad features a soft blend between Williams’ and Swift’s vocals, giving the song a unique harmonization. The lyrical themes focus on being vulnerable and the decline of a once-great reputation, and the melody adds to the story of the rise and loss of success, resonating with many of us. The release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) had us eagerly awaiting the artist collaborations on the vault tracks, and “Castles Crumbling” immediately caught our attention, giving the album a mature perspective on success and dreams. “Bad Blood” feat. Kendrick Lamar The only track to be featured on the deluxe version of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), ”Bad Blood” adds Kendrick Lamar’s rap verses to the original song. The remix enhances the song’s energy and lyrics by highlighting both Lamar’s and Swift’s musical styles. The blend of pop and hip-hop elements gives the song a catchy melody while also catering to a wider audience. The lyrics explore themes of rivalry and betrayal, which both artists passionately express through their vocal styles. Lamar’s rapping compliments Swift’s pop verses, creating an exciting contrast within the song. “Bad Blood” gives 1989 (Taylor’s Version) an energetic and easy-to-sing-along track. “no body, no crime” feat. HAIM Track 6 on evermore, “no body, no crime,” features a duet with the sisters of the pop-rock band HAIM. This suspenseful track combines the sounds of country pop with a murder mystery narrative. The harmonies of HAIM and Swift give the track a beautifully haunting harmony that unfolds the story. This storytelling weaves a tale of heartbreak, revenge, and betrayal, which both HAIM and Swift embodied perfectly. “no body, no crime” encapsulates evermore’s messaging and stands out with its country-pop elements. “Snow On The Beach” feat. More Lana Del Ray Track 22 and the only featured track on the Midnights (The Till Dawn Edition), “Snow On The Beach,” blends unique vocals with intimate lyrics. The song has a dreamy and soft-pop melody, which compliments both Lana Del Ray’s and Swift’s voices. This track was released after fans were eager to hear more of Lana Del Ray’s vocals on the original “Snow On The Beach” track. We got our wish when this edition was released, featuring more of Del Ray’s ethereal vocal style. The lyrics paint a vivid image of falling in love in a state of tranquility, and the composition captures a surreal feeling, bringing us to a beach with snow gently falling. “Snow On The Beach” gives Midnights a dreamy ambiance, fitting perfectly with the album’s overall nighttime vibe. “exile” feat. Bon Iver Track 4 on folklore features a beautiful duet between Taylor Swift and Justin Vernon, the frontman of the indie-folk band Bon Iver. The addition of Vernon’s deep vocals creates an emotional and atmospheric mood, and the harmonization stunningly contributes to the narrative of the song. The lyrics depict the perspectives of a tale of heartbreak and lost feelings between two people. Vernon and Swift embody and reflect on this story by showcasing the tension in the relationship through their passionate vocals. “exile” is a perfect addition to folklore, reflecting on the album’s themes of love and loss and giving us a memorable duet.

These top five Taylor Swift duets feature a blend of distinct vocal styles, creating a unique sound. Each duet enhances the harmony and lyrism on the album, and these songs wouldn’t hit the same without the addition of another artist. Every duet allowed Taylor to transcend genre restrictions and create something magical that resonated with us.

