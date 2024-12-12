Top 5 ‘Glee’ Episodes to Watch on Christmas Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s that special time of the year when exams are winding down, and college kids begin to dream about the lazy days they’ll spend at home over the holiday break. I love a good television show to watch during the break — it truly makes or breaks that Christmas feel.

And for this purpose, Glee will always be that girl. Filled with hilarious comedy and heartfelt moments, plus some absolute bops, Glee emulates the warm, nostalgic feel of the holidays.

When doing a holiday binge-watch, I always have a mental list of some must-see episodes. For Glee, these are the top five elite episodes that will satisfy your holiday television needs.

“A Very Glee Christmas” (Season 2, Episode 10)

Ah, a classic. This episode covers some of the best of what Glee has to offer. The episode revolves around the glee club bringing Christmas magic to McKinley High by caroling, much to the dismay of cheer coach Sue Sylvester. This episode covers iconic songs such as Kurt and Blaine’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and Sue’s “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” I know that when I’m driving back home for a break, these classic Glee hits will be blaring from my car speakers. During this episode, Brittany, a member of the glee club, still believes in Santa (bless her heart). The glee club must work to make the holidays real for her as she wished for the impossible: Artie (a member in a wheelchair) to walk. With heartfelt moments such as those along with the world-ending breakup between Rachel and Finn, this is a must-see episode.

“Grilled Cheesus” (Season 2, Episode 3)

In this episode that revolves around religion, quarterback and glee club member Finn creates a grilled cheese sandwich that appears to have the face of Jesus on it. From that point, Finn begins on a small religious journey as all his prayers become true. Due to this, the glee club chooses to celebrate some religious tunes and music made by openly religious singers. Other than the fact that this might be one of the best plot lines of Glee, it touches on a very sad subplot where Kurt almost loses his father. He grapples with the idea of religion in this episode as his closest friends make attempts to comfort him with religious music. But what this episode best encapsulates is the strong motif of friendship. For a first-time watcher or someone dipping back into Glee for the fifth time, the bonds created in this episode serve for the remainder of the show.

“Journey to Regionals” (Season 1, Episode 22)

At the amazing ending of the first season, the glee club takes on its first regional competition. During this episode, Sue Sylvester becomes guest judge, to the club’s dismay, but they persevere. This episode contains two of the most iconic glee anthems of all time: “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” There’s a sense of camaraderie and finality to this episode that gives it an epic aura and sets a standard that Glee is a show to remember. This episode, reflective of the Journey song they used in regionals, highlights one of the main themes in Glee— it’s about the journey more than the destination. Spoilers: while the glee club placed third in the competition and didn’t advance, their efforts to get to this point and the growth they did as people were the true prize, making this a must-watch!

“Choke” (Season 3, Episode 18)

This one is a difficult yet important watch. Rachel and Kurt, who are nearing graduation, audition for NYADA, a theater academy. Rachel blows the audition by choking. Her frustration is mortifying as this was her life-long dream. A subplot includes the football team's Coach Beast getting out of an abusive relationship filled with domestic violence. Santana, Mercedes, and Tina's performance of "Shake It Out" has always been a tearjerker for me. This episode is marked by difficult challenges yet resolves in its resiliency. Rachel and Coach Beast must dig deep to strive for what is best for them, although it will not be easy. For these two characters, this episode marks a pivotal point.

“Born This Way” (Season 2, Episode 18)