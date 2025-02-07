The Truth About Our True Crime Addiction

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s no denying that true crime has become a cultural phenomenon. Whether it’s getting sucked into a binge-worthy true crime documentary on Netflix, listening to the newest episode of Crime Junkie, or falling down a rabbit hole on the crime side of TikTok. Many of us can’t seem to get enough of it.

But why are we so fascinated by these stories? And more importantly, why should we be more mindful of the true-crime media we consume?

Like a lot of people, I’ve often found myself absorbed in these stories. Maybe it’s the mystery of the unknown or the lingering questions of justice served or denied. No matter the reason, true crime has centered itself as one of the dominant genres across social media, television, and podcasts.

However, the more I engage with true crime and encounter it through new mediums, the more I realize how complicated and sometimes problematic the genre can be. As intriguing as these cases are, true crime isn’t just a form of entertainment — it’s real life. It’s important that as we consume this media, we reflect on the ethical implications of the genre of true crime. Is our fascination with these tragedies justifiable? Or have we blurred the line between awareness and entertainment?

From a psychological standpoint, humans have an innate curiosity about the unknown. True crime is a glimpse into the darkest aspects of human nature, allowing us to explore the psychology of criminals and the complexities of investigations…from a distance.

But despite its appeal, consuming true crime definitely comes with major ethical concerns. At the center of every story is a real person, someone who is a victim of violence and someone whose family is still grieving. Yet, many true crime stories are retold as entertainment, often dramatized for effect. One of the biggest issues is how content in true crime media can quickly become exploitative.

We often find that the most shocking stories get the most attention, and that means important details are missed or the case is not treated with the respect it deserves. When cases are treated like narratives instead of real events, there’s a risk that victims are turned into characters rather than being acknowledged as people. Where do we draw the line when turning it into entertainment?

Another prominent issue with true crime media that I feel passionate about is how race, class, and privilege play a role in the favor of certain cases. Due to media bias, certain cases, normally ones that concern white, middle-class women, receive an overwhelming amount of media coverage. Meanwhile, crimes against marginalized communities are often neglected. This selective narrative shapes the public perception of crime, leading to the reinforcement of systemic biases in both the media and law enforcement.

Another concern is how exposure to true crime content affects us psychologically. While it can make us hyper-aware of the danger surrounding us, it can also distort our perceptions of reality. Overconsuming true crime can lead to anxiety, fear, and even desensitization to violence.

All that being said, true crime isn’t inherently bad. It can be helpful in a multitude of ways when handled ethically. In its truest forms, it raises awareness, directs attention toward cold cases, and sheds light on the flaws within the justice system. The key is to approach this content with more awareness and accountability.

The genre isn’t going anywhere, but we have the power to change how we interact with it. And we should.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!