The Star-Studded Lineup of Variety’s 2024 ‘Actors on Actors’

It’s that time of year again — Variety is back with their fan-favorite series, Actors on Actors. This marks the show’s 21st season, and the lineup this year is truly unmatched. I can hardly contain my excitement!

If you’re unfamiliar with Actors on Actors, here’s a brief overview. Each year, Variety pairs 24 popular actors from the previous year, and they engage in intimate conversations about their work and careers as actors. Past seasons have featured guests like Ellen Pompeo, Sebastian Stan, and many more.

This year’s lineup did not disappoint, and I can’t wait to share it with you!

Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds

Starting off strong, we have Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds. Garfield is well known for his infamous role as Spiderman/Peter Parker. But, what brings him to Actors on Actors is his newest film with Florence Pugh, We Live in Time.

And who doesn’t love Ryan Reynolds? He’s been in countless films through the years but is mostly known for his iconic role as Deadpool in the Marvel franchise. Most recently, he was seen in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit theaters in July.

These two make quite the dynamic duo, and it’s always entertaining when they’re in a room together. Their conversation is one you won’t want to miss!

Ariana Grande & Paul Mescal

Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal are up next. Though widely known for her music, Ariana Grande has captivated audiences with her performance as Glinda in the new movie adaptation of the musical Wicked. Many may not realize that she began her career on Broadway, which is why she was able to portray Glinda so beautifully.

Paul Mescal is an Irish actor who played the role of Connell in the show Normal People alongside Daisy Edgar Jones. Most recently, he starred in Gladiator II, which came out this past November.

This is a collaboration many have been excited about, especially because of the “Glicked” craze all over social media, and I can’t wait to listen.

Saoirse Ronan & Selena Gomez

Saoirse Ronan and Selena Gomez are two talented actresses who are beloved by many.

Ronan is well-known for her performances in Little Women and Lady Bird, and she will be discussing her roles in the films Blitz and The Outrun. On the other hand, while Gomez is primarily famous for her music career, she is also recognized for her iconic role as Alex Russo in the TV series Wizards of Waverly Place as well as its new spinoff, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. She also recently was in Netflix’s film Emelia Pérez!

Angelina Jolie & Cynthia Erivo

This next pairing is one of my favorites on the list. Angelina Jolie and Cynthia Erivo discuss Jolie’s latest role as Maria in Maria and Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked. Both of these women are incredibly talented, and it’s truly amazing to see them together.

Nicole Kidman & Zendaya

In the next Actors on Actors episode, we’ll see Nicole Kidman and Zendaya! This Christmas, Kidman stars in a new movie, Babygirl, alongside Harris Dickinson. And I can’t forget to mention Zendaya’s latest film, Challengers. I loved that movie and can say it’s one of my favorites to hit theaters this year.

Drew Starkey & Harris Dickinson

If you’ve been on TikTok at all, you’ll know that people have been absolutely loving Drew Starkey lately. He has been previously seen as Rafe Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks and will be discussing his newest film, Queer. Harris Dickinson was seen in the screen adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing, and his new movie, Babygirl, will be released on Dec. 25.

Kate Winslet & Zoe Saldaña

Kate Winslet is a successful actress known for her extensive filmography. Most people recognize her as Rose from Titanic. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Grammy, and multiple Golden Globe Awards. She’ll be discussing her new film, Lee. In addition, Zoe Saldaña was in the film Emilia Pérez on Netflix, delivering a stunning performance.

Daniel Craig & Josh O’Connor

When I saw the announcement of this pairing, I was immediately overjoyed and couldn’t wait.

Daniel Craig has appeared in numerous films, including Knives Out, Glass Onion, Queer, and of course, his iconic role as James Bond. I was particularly excited to see Josh O’Connor featured on Actors on Actors. He is well-known for his roles as Patrick in Challengers and Prince Charles in The Crown.

Mikey Madison & Pamela Anderson

Mikey Madison and Pamela Anderson are up next. Mikey Madison was seen this year in the show Lady in the Lake, as well as the film Anora. Pamela Anderson is well known for her part in the Baywatch films and will be discussing her role in The Last Showgirl!

Coleman Domingo & Kieran Culkin

Colman Domingo is a renowned and accomplished actor. You may recognize him from his roles in Sing Sing, The Color Purple, and Candyman. This year, Kieran Culkin starred in the film A Real Pain alongside Jesse Eisenberg. You might recognize Culkin from his role in the show Succession.

Amy Adams & Demi Moore

Amy Adams is an actress that I adore. She played the role of Giselle in a childhood favorite of mine, Enchanted. She also had a new movie released on Dec. 6, Nightbitch. She was paired up with Demi Moore, another amazing actress. This year, she was in The Substance, along with Margaret Qualley. I also loved her in the 1990 classic film Ghost, which is a must-see movie in my opinion.

Adrien Brody & Tilda Swinton

Lastly, we have Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton. Brody is renowned for his role in The Pianist, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor at the young age of 29. This year, he appeared in the film The Brutalist. Tilda Swinton is an actress recently seen in The Room Next Door, as well as in notable films like Doctor Strange and The Chronicles of Narnia.

This season of Actors on Actors features many incredible pairings and conversations that are sure to be very engaging for fans. If you see any of your favorite actors on the list, be sure to catch the episodes on PBS or YouTube before the season concludes on Dec 20.

