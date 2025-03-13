The Search for the Perfect Britney: Why Addison Rae Should Play the Pop Princess in New Upcoming Biopic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Britney Spears is a household name that many people have strong opinions on, but for me, she was a massive influence and a pioneer in pop music. At the forefront of ’90s bubblegum pop, she’d later transition into a more electronic, urban-influenced pop sound in the 2000s.

Her album Blackout, which she wrote and performed during some of the hardest points in her life, became one of the most influential pop albums of all time — one that many artists, such as Charli xcx, Kesha, and even Lady Gaga, would later build upon.

Despite how controversial people may deem Britney Spears to be, she remains an enigma and one of the best-selling female artists of all time. Britney Spears isn’t just a pop star — she was pop music. She was a trendsetter, a cultural phenomenon, and a reflection of the highs and lows of early 2000s celebrity culture.

As an avid Britney Spears fan, when the news broke about her upcoming biopic, The Woman in Me, back in August 2024, words couldn’t explain the excitement that I and the rest of the Britney Army felt. The biggest question on everyone’s lips? Who is going to play Britney? Though there’s no confirmation yet on who will land the role, we do know a little about the film.

The film is based on her memoir, The Woman in Me, which sold over 2.5M copies and is being directed by none other than Jon M. Chu, who’s fresh off directing Wicked. According to Chu, Spears was hesitant at first but will be very involved in the film. There are even rumors circulating that she may serve as the narrator. Universal secured the rights to the film and has stated that it’ll stay closely related to her book, detailing the highs and lows of Spears’ career, from her childhood rise to fame to being trapped under a conservatorship for 13 years.

Spears’s story must be told correctly, and whoever gets the role has big shoes to fill. Though fans have speculated about many potential actresses, one person has been campaigning for the role harder than anyone else: TikTok star- turned-pop diva, Addison Rae.

Fans continue to nominate the former TikTok star turned electro-pop princess to play the role of Spears. Unlike other candidates, such as Millie Bobby Brown or Tate McRae, Rae is still not super mainstream, which could help make the portrayal of Spears feel more authentic. The public doesn’t want to see Millie Bobby Brown or Selena Gomez taking on the role; they want to see a new face who can do the pop princess justice.

Like Spears, Rae is also from Louisiana and is a killer dancer, often embodying many of the same moves Spears was known for. Since Addison Rae has been a social media influencer for quite some time, her huge, cult-like following could help bring attention to the film.

She also has some acting experience and Hollywood ambition, with roles in the Netflix film He’s All That and the horror film Thanksgiving. Not only does Rae share a striking physical resemblance to Spears, but her persona and identity also reflect Spears’s spirit.

Out of all the contenders, Rae is the most vocal about wanting the role — her campaign seemingly starting in October 2023, when she was captured walking down the streets of LA reading Britney’s The Woman in Me by paparazzi. These images surfaced right after Spears released her memoir, leading fans to speculate that Rae was publicly hinting at her interest in the role.

In 2023, Rae released the AR EP and soon after became friends with Charli xcx, making people take her music career more seriously. Then, in 2024, when her single “Diet Pepsi” dropped, many of us asked the same question: Was it a coincidence that she named it “Diet Pepsi?” Or was this another way of campaigning for the role?

Both Spears and Rae have iconic ties to the Pepsi brand — Spears was a prominent ambassador for the brand in the late ’90s, starring in several commercials. Rae naming her single Diet Pepsi was no coincidence. She wants this role. Rae later dropped “Aquamarine,” where she delivers Madonna-style, electro-pop melodies and even quotes some of Spears’s most famous lyrics, such as “Gimme more.”

Though Rae may not yet have Spears’ level of fame, she possesses many qualities that align with Spears’ story. Both rose to fame at a young age, both exuded dominant stage presence, and both embodied the all-American Southern belle aesthetic while maintaining their sexy, rebellious edge. This project aims to honor Spears’ cultural impact, and an emerging star like Rae could bring a fresh and relevant perspective to the role.

