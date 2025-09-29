The Rise and Fall of The Try Guys: The Ned Fulmer Story

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2014, four Buzzfeed employees launched a YouTube series called The Try Guys. The entire premise of this series was to have four different guys try a bunch of various activities and share their experiences.

After being online for 11 years, the likelihood of being embroiled in controversy is high, and Ned Fulmer, one of the original Try Guys, was the first of the group to face public critique after he cheated on his wife in 2022. After being on hiatus since his controversy started, he’s now returned to the internet.

Starting with four members, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Fulmer, the channel was extremely popular in its early years. The group became a staple for the streaming service, and it wasn’t uncommon to see them pop up on your home page. They collaborated with other popular YouTubers at the time and established their role in the YouTube community.

Then, in 2018, the Try Guys left Buzzfeed and went on to form their own company, known as the 2nd Try LLC. This move allowed them to have more creative freedom with their work, and their channel prospered under the new company. However, in 2022, the channel took a devastating blow with Fulmer’s cheating scandal.

In September 2022, it was announced that Fulmer would no longer be working with the channel. Soon after, it was revealed that he was leaving due to problems in his relationship. Fulmer cheated on his wife and took a step back to focus on “repairing” his marriage.

Before Fulmer left the web, people all over the internet believed they had seen him in New York with a production manager from 2nd Try at a Harry Styles concert. After these posts went viral, social media users went on to share their opinions on his situation. Once the affair started to gain traction, Fulmer was edited off the channel.

After the announcement of his departure, Fulmer disappeared from the internet. He no longer posted on social media and was edited out of upcoming Try Guys videos, with the remaining three Try Guys continuing to post and thrive without Fulmer. The internet had mixed reviews about the scandal, but most were glad to see him go.

The Try Guys went on to post their regularly scheduled content, with the only difference being the lack of Fulmer. Then, in May 2024, Eugene Lee Yang left the channel. He had plans to leave the channel in 2022, but this was postponed due to Fulmer’s affair.

What makes Lee Yang’s situation different from Fulmer’s is that Lee Yang left on good terms and still has a stake in the company. He still comes on to the channel for guest appearances, while Fulmer was shunned from the channel for good reason.

Then it was down to two. Habersberger and Kornfeld are now the only two original Try Guys who are still making content for the channel. They’ve switched gears and now focus more on guests in their videos but are still maintaining the original essence of The Try Guys.

Out of the blue, Fulmer announced the launch of his podcast, Rock Bottom, on Sep. 16. The first episode is called A Conversation with Ariel Fulmer, where Fulmer and his now ex-wife Ariel Fulmer, discuss their lives following the reveal of Ned’s affair. While it was originally believed that Ned and Ariel were going to stay together, in the podcast, they revealed that they were separated.

The podcast is an apology from Ned, and the episode acts like couples therapy for the two. They discuss how they’re no longer a couple but are trying their best to coparent their kids. Ariel revealed that she still hasn’t forgiven him and felt very awkward to be doing the podcast with him.

Ariel went on to reveal that she found out about the affair just like us, through the internet. They go on to discuss how they’ve felt about life and each other during the last few years. They both claim to make new promises to each other as friends and as co-parents rather than husband and wife.

While the original goal of the podcast was to clear the air and for Ned to make amends, it wasn’t viewed that way by everyone. The episode had mixed reviews, with most believing that Ned didn’t need to return to social media.

Viewers can only wait to see what’s to come from Ned Fulmer and his podcast; some believe that this will be his only episode to go viral since it features his wife. Others are also curious to see who he can wrap up in his podcast after his scandal.

The Try Guys have not released an official statement following the announcement of the podcast, and most likely won’t, leaving Ned in their past where he belongs.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!