The Rise and Fall of Chappell Roan: Is Too Much Pressure Put on New Artists?

Over the past year, Chappell Roan has become one of the biggest names in music. Although she’s been making music for over 10 years, she finally got some traction from her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in September 2023. She put herself on the map around April 2024, after her appearance at Coachella and opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour. In only a few short months, she has risen to high fame.

Roan is, in one word, unique. She has been able to captivate many fans with her campy outfits, energetic stage presence, and outward support of the LGBTQ+ community. She has also turned some heads with her occasional sassy comments in interviews, all of which have elevated her to “it-girl” status.

Recently, Roan’s star has seemingly begun to dull. On Aug. 9, Roan shared a video where she attempted to set boundaries with her fans after experiencing stalking and harassment due to her fame. Although there were mixed reactions to this video, most fans understood her concerns and praised her for sharing her feelings.

Things continued to take a turn for the worse in September when Roan shared another touchy video to her TikTok, explaining why she did not want to explicitly endorse a candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Fans had mixed reviews of how she shared her perspective, as with any music artist commenting on politics.

With the controversy that stemmed from these two videos and the weight that Roan has faced due to her newfound fame, it was announced on Sept. 27 that she was pulling out of her headlining act at the All Things Go musical festival in New York City. This announcement came a mere 24 hours before she was supposed to perform, to the disappointment of many fans. She explained that she didn’t attend the festival due to her mental health, stating, “Things have been overwhelming lately, and I’m really feeling it.”

While Roan is just one example, it opens the question of whether we, as fans, put too much pressure on new music artists, leading them to burn out quickly. After all, they are human too, and fame can come rather unexpectedly, even if they have worked at it for years.

It can be difficult for new artists to find their footing because they have so much more at their disposal. Navigating talking to the press for the first time and performing for higher volumes of people can be overwhelming and stressful. Many solidified artists, such as Justin Bieber, have been open about the pressure they have endured by being part of the industry and how that has heavily affected their mental health. “People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don’t know the other side,” Bieber has stated.

On the flip side, some have argued that Roan is not ready for her moment. Being a musician is difficult, and sometimes you must push through barriers. Fans have compared Roan’s All Things Go situation to when Katy Perry went onstage during one of her tours hours after her ex-husband, Russell Brand, asked for divorce via text message. Even though Perry was distraught, she continued to put on a show for her fans.

As a fan, I think it’s important for music artists to create a balance that works for them. Some artists, such as Zayn Malik, are open about the fact that performing live causes them too much anxiety, so they don’t do it very often. However, other artists, such as Harry Styles, have candidly shared how much they love to go on tour and enjoy having close connections with their fans. Roan is just still figuring out her footing, which might take some time.

Nonetheless, calling out behaviors we disagree with is important, but we should always do it with a level of respect. At the very least, Chappell Roan’s star deserves to have a chance to shine once again.

