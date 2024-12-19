The Power of Sisterhood: Why Women Need ‘Wicked’ Now More than Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ladies, it’s time for us to hold space…

In all seriousness, Wicked has taken the world by storm. The fantastic combination of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s vocal talents and personalities created a phenomenon for which I am so here. Like any young girl obsessed with anything theater or dance-related, I loved the premise of the musical Wicked. I vividly remember being seven years old and screaming “Defying Gravity” at the top of my lungs.

It’s rare for a show like Wicked to have such a strong presence within pop culture. The original musical featuring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth premiered on Oct. 30, 2003. From then on, it has stayed relevant within pop culture. The show is based on the two unlikeliest of friends and how they grow to become the closest of sisters.

I recently went to see the movie with my two best friends. I felt so connected to them and became even more grateful for their friendship. After the movie, I thought about the importance of feminine friendships and how they’re some of the most unique bonds that exist on planet Earth.

If you think about it, there’s nothing more comforting and empowering than knowing that women worldwide have your back. As a woman who grew up with strong female role models, I’ve realized that there’s something so meaningful and memorable behind sisterhood, whether with my actual sister or a fellow girl in my Southern Baroque art class.

The film was created as an ode to the powers of sisterhood, solidarity, and self-actualization. Grande and Erivo made this evident through their performance and press tour for the movie. Many viewers have become emotional over the making of the movie and the show’s power. In a world where many things are uncertain and scary, especially for women, Wicked has served as a reminder of the power of feminine friendships and the beauty behind being a woman, mother, sister, and friend.

I could go on and on about the beauty behind being a woman. It’s the greatest gift ever. There’s nothing more extraordinary than being a woman and having a connection to all the women around me. I believe that’s why so many people loved the film adaptation of the iconic musical.

In an interview with BBC News, the two stars were asked for their opinions on what the witches’ sisterhood represents for them. Grande said the movie and the sisterhood between the two characters is about “art encouraging women to tap into their inner magic.” Erivo responded similarly by stating that the purpose is to focus on “the power of witches and the strength that they have.” Now, if that isn’t divine feminism, I don’t know what it is! As I mentioned before, the movie and the show are based on sisterhood, which is clear; however, what has really driven the legacy of this show is how Erivo and Grande talk about sisterhood and its importance beyond the world of Oz.

In a Billboard Magazine article, Erivo commented on the relationship that has developed between the two actresses, stating, “Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our relationship because we know that it’s a sisterhood, and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another.”

In many ways, Grande and Erivo have shown the power of friendship and how beautiful it can be. However, this isn’t exclusive to the two. The actresses have also remained in contact and connection with original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. The former Elphie and Glinda have shown appreciation for Grande and Erivo throughout the release and press tour. Menzel and Chenoweth were featured in the film as the “wise ones.”

The four stars also had the chance to sit together for an Entertainment Weekly interview to discuss the legacy of Wicked and the process of creating a movie rendition of the Broadway show. Menzel spoke about how well Erivo and Grande did in their portrayals of the iconic characters and how she and Chenoweth loved being able to support and serve as guides for them in their portrayal of the characters.

In this emotional interview, the actresses talked about how their support for one another has created an even more special memory and legacy for the show. It was a fantastic interview, showing how vital sisterhood was to these witches.

The sentiment of sisterhood has proven to be one of the most important things to both Grande and Erivo, and having this kind of representation in media allows women to be constantly reminded of how strong, beautiful, unique, and special we are. The concept of sisterhood has become increasingly prevalent within recent media and film. Movies like Little Women, Mermaids, and even Steel Magnolias have sought to highlight and magnify the beauty of being a woman in all aspects.

So you might be thinking, what makes Wicked different?

The movie focuses on two very different personalities and characters. Something that can be applied to everyday life. The two characters begin their journey to sisterhood, absolutely “loathing” each other (one of the best songs in the movie!), but then find a moment where they realize that, despite their differences, they must stand together and support each other. This is an important takeaway from this movie and the original story overall.

There are so many things, people, and circumstances that can divide women from one another. However, it’s essential to the film that women must stick together and support one another. A united front is always stronger than one that’s divided. That said, remember to support, love, uplift, and admire your fellow witches because we rule and run the world!

