The Power of Personal Branding and the Future of Instagram With Evan Smith

What others don’t see every time I post on Instagram is the hour I spend trying to decide if the post is “good” enough. Does it match my feed? Does the flow of this photo dump work? Do I look cool and mysterious?

I used to think it was just me being vain and obsessed with social media. However, I now know that it isn’t just me, and I’m not the only one doing this. TikTok creator Evan Smith and his viral Instagram Rating Return series have made sure of that with his straightforward and comedic take on reviewing Instagram pages.

Smith has been creating content since 2020 but found his current internet success in January of 2022. “I remember seeing people roasting their friends’ Instagrams, but people weren’t really reviewing them,” Smith says. Countering these roasts, Smith added his now iconic review element to the roasts he gave. “I did a few of my friends’ profiles, and it just immediately popped off.”

Smith’s review style can only be described as a form of tough love. With his blunt one-liners, it may be easy to feel affronted by the reviews he gives.

While Smith’s review style lends itself well to his audience, there have been times when people unfamiliar with his videos find themselves offended on behalf of the people being reviewed.

“Sometimes I’d have a video reach a new audience that didn’t know about my content, and I’d get all these people accusing me of bullying,” Smith says. This led to some of his posts being mass-reported and ultimately taken down. Following this, Smith took a break from his series.

Despite this backlash, what people didn’t know was that anyone featured in Smith’s reviews requested him to review their profile in his classically candid way. Following the series’ initial success, Smith received several comments from people asking him to roast and review their Instagram profiles. The series grew from there, with Smith eventually offering anyone who paid $3 the chance to make their review video a priority.

“I only had the form open for one night, but when I woke up, I had about $300,” Smith says. “My jaw was on the floor because I didn’t think that many people would be interested.”

Personal Branding on Profiles

Connecting with others has never been easier, thanks to social media, and we’re given the power to dictate how we present ourselves with these new connections. Alongside his review videos, Smith creates videos where he gives tips and tricks for those dedicated to their Instagram profile, including videos about photo editing and feed cohesiveness.

One look at Smith’s own Instagram profile makes it clear that he understands the power of a good Instagram feed. Within a couple of scrolls, you’ll find smooth transitions between a lighter summer feed to a darker winter feed and photos that make even my Pinterest board look dull.

Smith’s feed also illustrates a clear image of himself. He explains, “As toxic as it sounds, Instagram has become a really large aspect of presenting yourself to people before you meet them.” Stills of his life in New York, himself, and his friends contribute to the first impression he aims to make on others.

While an Instagram profile holds power in presentation, Smith thinks it’s important to remember what makes social media fun. He says, “It’s sort of like an art project too; I want the colors to match because it looks pretty, not because I’m hoping that the next person who follows me thinks I’m the coolest person ever.”

Our social media presence can showcase all the parts of ourselves that we’re proud of. “It’s like making a scrapbook you want to show off,” Smith says. He explains that someone who loves hiking and nature is going to have a different vibe on their profile than someone who loves museums and nightlife; “It’s a way to reflect the best parts of yourself.”

For those looking to make their own digital scrapbook, Smith advises finding a balance between the aesthetic Pinterest-style photos and the photos that are your own style. “Pay attention to the things you enjoy and do often,” Smith says. “I’d also pay attention to the photo style and the clothes you wear; Certain aesthetics go with certain photo styles. It’s good to find a balance because that’s how it’s going to blend.”

Instagram’s Updates vs. Everyone Else

For those dedicated to maintaining a cohesive profile, it’s gotten a bit harder following some of Instagram’s questionable updates. Notably, the ratio change of the grid layout, which many opposed, including Smith.

“I would pre-crop my photos to be four by four,” Smith explained. “I thought the whole point of the update was to make Instagram reels and grid posts the same shape, but now the Instagram reel thumbnails are still zoomed in, so what was the point?”

Instagram is supposedly testing out features that could be better received. Among these is a feature that will let users rearrange their grid. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced this on Threads, saying that “in order to maintain creator control, we’re building a tool so you can re-order your entire grid and make it whatever you want.” This post also announced that story highlights are being moved into the grid under a tab, similar to a user’s Reels.

Instagram also now allows users the ability to delete pictures from a two-slide post, which inadvertently allows users to rearrange the order of these posts.

These updates come at a time when Instagram seems to be pushing to support creators, with their new video editor app, “Edits,” now being set to release at the end of April 2025.

Smith is most excited about the potential return of a “posting quietly” feature. “Instead of having to archive a post immediately, this would just add it to your profile without it showing up on peoples’ homepages,” Smith explains.

Smith also keeps a list of updates that he wants Instagram to introduce. Among these include suggestions for Instagram to have story highlights organized as newest to oldest, the ability to see who doesn’t follow you back, and bringing back the pre-post feature. “They know I’m mad about that one; they’ve heard,” Smith says.

The TikTok account Instagram Creators follows Smith back on TikTok, and he’s partnered with them in the past. Smith, however, is dedicated to holding Instagram accountable for the user experience. “I never lie about liking a feature for their benefit,” he says. “They’re doing fine on their own.”

Currently studying Communications at Pace University, Smith can see himself going into various fields. “I can see myself doing something in marketing or something that involves working with brands on expanding their platform,” he says. Smith would love to work with creators with large platforms on curating their feeds and incorporating various campaigns and photoshoots. “However, I can also see myself going into real estate or being on reality TV. I’m very open right now.”

One thing is for sure: whatever Smith ends up doing, he’ll manage to gain our attention again, and his Instagram posts about it will be iconic.

