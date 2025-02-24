The Meaning Behind President Trump’s “Long Live the King” Post

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who didn’t see the latest controversy about President Trump and the White House, on Feb. 19, The White House’s Instagram account posted an illustration of President Donald J. Trump wearing a crown in front of the New York skyline, resembling the iconic cover design of a Time Magazine. The post featured the words “Long Live The King” written on the side, and it left many to wonder why the White House would post this.

Why Was It Posted in the First Place?

The caption is a quote from Trump, stating “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” This was in celebration of his administration ending New York City’s congestion pricing program — a controversial tolling program created to raise millions for vital infrastructure funding and lower traffic in Manhattan’s congested zones.

This was a vital introduction to New York’s infrastructure, as it would create a mandatory $9 toll for people entering south of 60th Street during peak times, known as a congested relief zone. The reason for charging tolls was to raise funds for the aging transportation infrastructure of New York City.

Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, has had prior conversations about their contradicting views of this program with Trump. Hochul finds this post as a direct attack, expressing, “This is an attack on our sovereign identity, our independence from Washington.”

There was clear controversy about the program right when it was implemented, as well as backlash over what its consequences would look like. However, Trump’s post about the situation still left the internet reeling: the last sentence of his message had many people questioning whether those were the right choice of words, and why he chose to use them.

Trump’s choosing to portray himself as a king when he’s the head of the U.S. government ignited concern, shock, and debate on the internet. The U.S. is a democracy, and the country’s history makes this choice questionable, especially when comparing the country’s government system with a monarchy.

Quick History Lesson on Governments

If you’re confused or worried about what this post means or foreshadows, understanding different government systems throughout history can help you understand Trump’s post. Governments each have a failed potential outcome. The main types of effective governments are monarchy, aristocracy, and democracy.

Failed democracies can fall into what’s called mob rule: this is where a large group of people make decisions based on emotions, leading to aggression rather than controlled leadership. The best example is the Reign of Terror towards the end of the French Revolution.

Our founding fathers had this in mind when designing the Constitution, which led to them designing a checks and balances system and a mixed constitution. A mixed constitution isn’t just one form of government — rather, ideas of government are packaged together. This was done intentionally to balance societal ideas and prevent tyranny or anarchy.

The key to an effective and fair government is balance; extra actions and precautions are put in place, so no one branch of government tips over that power scale.

Responses to the Post

While there has been speculation that the post was sarcasm, it wasn’t received well by the internet, and it wasn’t a humorous or effective way to unite the American people: instead, it incited panic and debate online. The President making such a statement, insinuating he’s a king, is a scary idea; this is especially true considering the amount of power he holds as the head of the government in the U.S.

Congress members made statements that revealed their opposition to the post. U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-Va) wrote on X, “We don’t have kings in the USA.” David Hogg, the vice-chair of the National Democratic Committee went on to express that people’s “ overreactions ” have become reality.

What Does The Post Mean?

Another important note about the post is the artwork, as it’s an AI-generated image, and this can mean different things coming from the White House. Anything released from an official government entity carries weight and relies on public trust, so an AI-generated image can be perceived as inauthentic and manipulative. The ethical concerns are even more critical to understand because the political messaging by using these visuals opens up the potential for propaganda toward the public.

Propaganda distorts the truth in society. There are cases where it can unify people under a cause, but what the White House posted about President Trump fuels and enables authoritarian control. Historically, institutions have used this type of imaging to maintain power and justify oppressive policies. Controlling information to serve the goals of those in government rather than the common good is a sign of a crumbling administration.

Our government isn’t going to change overnight, but I believe there’s a power shift that’s being showcased through social media. If this post does snowball into something larger, I doubt that this would be an easy fight.

Many people are not willing to risk their freedoms; we’re a different generation than the colonials, but I believe there would be the same amount of, if not more, passion. Considering the amount of backlash from people in government and powerful positions also confronting Trump on this post, our democracy is still currently safe.

Despite your political beliefs, this post serves as a reminder of the role language and symbolism play in leadership. It struck a nerve because it challenges the very ideals that define American democracy. Whether it was meant as a joke or a celebration. The backlash from citizens and government officials proves that people are still deeply invested in protecting those ideals.

Our system has safeguards in place, but it demonstrates that moments like this remind us that democracy isn’t just about laws — it’s about responsibility, accountability, and the public’s voice.

