The Magic Returns With ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Wizards of Waverly Place captured the hearts of audiences when it premiered on Disney Channel in 2007. The show introduced viewers to the enchanting world of wizardry through the lives of the Russo family.

Wizard of Waverly Place stars Selena Gomez as the witty and determined Alex Russo, along with her brothers Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin). The show expertly blended comedy, magic, and family dynamics, becoming a staple of teen television.

Though the series concluded in 2012, the magical universe didn’t fade away. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place swooped in to keep the magic alive! This spinoff dives into new adventures and challenges for our favorite characters, inviting both old fans and new viewers to join in on the excitement. It’s a fresh take that reminds us why we fell in love with the Russo family in the first place!

The nostalgia hits hard when you hear the original theme song, which is now sung by one of the new characters.

To recap the original series finale, Alex won the wizard competition, which all wizard families participate in at the end of their wizard training. She was then granted her full powers. Justin almost became a mortal, but the headmaster of WizTech retired and passed his powers onto Justin so he could take over. Max was left to run the family’s sandwich shop. Even though he lost his wizard powers, he was still grateful for the opportunity. The spinoff even mentions that he is now a billionaire sandwich shop owner, which nobody could have seen coming.

The first episode of the new series reveals that Justin was fired from WizTech due to a “unicorn incident” that he doesn’t want to talk about. He now lives a magic-free life, married with two kids who have no idea that wizards even exist.

Right from the start, you’ll notice that Justin’s older son is his mini-me. He tattles on his younger brother, follows the rules, and even wears a flannel similar to the one that Justin used to wear. On the other hand, his younger son is a total Max: a bit slow, yet lovable.

The new series also introduces us to Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, who’s basically a mini-Alex. She appears to be dealing with the same struggles Alex did like teachers not believing in her wizardry potential.

Towards the end of the first episode, Alex casually mentions that the world is ending, and Billie is the only wizard who can save them. This would sound crazy to anyone who’s never seen the show, but for the original fans, we know this has happened before. Twice.

I think my favorite part about this new series so far is how flawlessly Gomez and Henrie jumped right back into their characters. From their first scene together, it feels like we’re back in the wizarding world we loved so much.

Gomez brings her classic sass and charm to Alex, reminding us why we were all obsessed with her in the first place. She’s still got that perfect mix of humor and heart that makes her relatable and fun.

Henrie totally recreates the same big-brother energy we remember from Justin. The actors’ chemistry is just as electric as it was years ago, and their playful banter seems so natural.

What’s even better is that they’ve both grown up a bit, and you can see that in how they portray their characters now. They bring a fresh spin to their roles while still keeping all the nostalgia many love. It’s awesome to see how they embrace the characters we’ve adored for so long, making the spinoff feel like a natural continuation of the magic we’ve always cherished.

The new adventures, familiar faces, and sprinkles of sentimentality make this spinoff a must-watch for old and new fans. So, whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering the Russo family’s magic for the first time, there’s plenty to enjoy. Get ready for a magical ride because Waverly Place is back!

