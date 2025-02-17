20 Years Later: The Evolution of ‘The Bachelor’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Bachelor is one of those shows that audiences can’t get enough of, a nationwide guilty pleasure that keeps giving. It’s hard to fathom where we’d be without new “Bachelor Nation” content each year. I mean, there’s no other socially acceptable way to watch someone date around 30 contestants and end up engaged, or at least hopefully engaged.

The Bachelor truly is the gift that keeps on giving. From its many, many spin-offs to the numerous other dating shows it’s inspired, the franchise has gifted us with its niche brand of reality TV, which millions still tune into even twenty years after its founding episode.

So, how exactly has The Bachelor evolved into what it is today? How much has changed from former host Chris Harrison to current host Jesse Palmer?

The Bachelor has changed a lot in the world of reality TV since 2002. In its over 20 years of being on air, we’ve witnessed multiple milestones: new hosts, new spinoffs, and drama tenfold. It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation has gone through a glow-up from its first season.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!