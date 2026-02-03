‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Here’s What We Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If The Devil Wears Prada is your comfort movie — the kind you can put on at any time and instantly quote — you’re definitely not alone. Nearly two decades after its original release in 2006, the film remains a cultural staple.

Clips of Miranda Priestly’s icy one-liners still circulate on social media, iconic outfits are endlessly recreated, and fans continue to analyze every character arc like it premiered yesterday. Its influence on fashion and pop culture has proven to be timeless.

Now, after years of speculation and wishful thinking, fans finally have something new to obsess over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially on its way.

A Rundown of the Facts

One of the biggest fears with long-awaited sequels is recasting beloved roles, but thankfully, that won’t be the case here. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will feature the return of several original cast members, all of whom played a part in making the first film absolutely unforgettable.

Meryl Streep is back as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci reprises his role as the ever-stylish Nigel, and Emily Blunt once again brings life to Emily Charlton. Seeing these characters portrayed by the same actors nearly 20 years later adds authenticity and emotional depth to this new film that fans have been craving.

Production officially began in mid-2025 under 20th Century Studios, meaning that the fan-favorite cast has already reunited and gotten to work. Staying true to the style-focused roots of the original, filming has reportedly taken place in fashion capitals of the world, such as New York City and Milan, Italy. These iconic locations not only promise a visually stunning set but also honor the ideas of glamour and exclusivity, which were so central to the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to wrap production and be released on May 1, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The Devil Wears PlotLine

What will ultimately make or break this sequel is its storyline. So far, the creators have kept plot details tightly under wraps, likely to build suspense and excitement. However, it’s been widely assumed that the new film will explore how media, along with growing technology, have transformed the fashion world since 2006.

In recent years, we’ve seen the industry dramatically shift from glossy print magazines to fast-paced digital platforms, social media, and influencer culture. I personally believe, along with many other fans, that Miranda Priestly may struggle with the decline of traditional journalism and the rise of the digital age, forcing her to adapt or risk becoming irrelevant.

Others are curious to see where Andy Sachs ended up after leaving Runway and how her past experiences shaped her career, confidence, and values. She’ll likely cross paths with her old boss in this sequel, re-examining the cutthroat fashion world through a modern lens, blending familiar faces with new challenges.

Behind-the-Scenes Buzz

Excitement surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2 has only intensified following behind-the-scenes footage circulating online. One of the most talked-about clips is of Andy Sachs twirling around a lamppost on the streets of New York City. Fans immediately began analyzing her outfit and body language, theorizing how much her character has changed since the original film.

This backstage pass to production has only heightened anticipation for what’s to come. With returning stars, modern themes, and the same iconic style, this sequel has fans counting down the days until its release… I know I can’t wait to watch!

