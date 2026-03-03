The Age of Tech vs. Toys: Analyzing the ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you were a kid growing up in the early to late 2000s, you most likely grew up with animated movies. Whether it was Disney, DreamWorks, or Sony Pictures Animation, you watched a few of these films on your living room TV.

As for me, I was a hardcore Walt Disney Animation and Pixar fan. Regardless of when it was released, I’ve watched almost every one of their movies from childhood through my early 20s.

These were some of the most formative interests of mine as a kid, many of which I was lucky enough to catch in theaters or on my portable DVD player. One of the films I later caught on the big screen is Pixar Animation Studios’ 1995 classic Toy Story.

Toy Story, best known as the first computer-animated movie, is a franchise that has always been dear to my heart. I watched the first two movies so many times that I could probably recite them line by line, and don’t get me started on Toy Story 3 (2010). My six-year-old heart was nowhere near prepared for the heartbreak in that movie.

You can imagine my utter disbelief when Toy Story 4 (2019) and, most recently, Toy Story 5 (2026) were both announced after the story had already been wrapped up beautifully. Still, like any optimistic fan, I was excited about the fourth film, and I liked it a lot when it was first released!

However, like most of the internet, I was very hesitant that a fifth movie could be any good. We already got what seemed like a permanent ending to the series; what more of the story is there left to tell? Pixar has proven me wrong yet again, however, as they released a full-length trailer for the movie on Feb. 19 alongside a new poster.

What’s the story of this new film? Is there anything here worth watching on the big screen? Why has Woody returned? Let’s dive deeper into this trailer and discuss what was shown.

The Trailer

According to the official trailer synopsis, the toys are up against a new foe that challenges their playtime forever: technology. The trailer starts with a playtime scene occurring in a now eight-year-old Bonnie’s mind, illustrated in a paint-like animation style. The scene quickly comes to a halt when it’s revealed that Bonnie’s new toy has finally arrived, an interactive tablet named Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee).

The scenes that followed depict Bonnie’s new fascination with the tablet, now neglecting her other toys. Now acting as the sheriff of Bonnie’s room, Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack), confronts Lilypad about Bonnie’s struggle in making new friends due to being excluded by others for playing with toys.

Unfortunately, this didn’t help the case, as Lilypad continues to show off its impressive tech features. Out of desperation, Jessie seeks Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) for help, when it’s revealed that tech has begun affecting toys in the wild, with kids unintentionally abandoning them.

Seeing the effect this is having on the toys, Woody returns to Bonnie’s room and reunites with her other toys after having left them in the previous movie. Most notably, he and long-time best friend Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) finally reunite in a sweet moment.

It’s revealed that everyone in Bonnie’s class now has tablets and that Lilypad is plotting against the toys. The next few sequences include an army of Buzz Lightyear toys rising from the water, with all kinds of tools. Several scenes after featuring Jessie and Woody seem to take place outside in an entirely new location. Jessie is seen leading an army of toys, and the trailer ends with Woody and Buzz chasing a moving car.

Unpacking the Trailer

There’s quite a bit to unpack here, but I’ll start with the obvious. If you’ve been on social media in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen the viral image of Woody’s new bald spot.

Seeing that he’s been out in the wild as a lost toy with Bo Peep (also returning in this film), being away from a kid has had its effects on the old cowboy ragdoll. We’ve grown up with these characters, and they’ve aged too, in their own way.

Now the biggest mystery of all: what’s up with the army of Buzzes? Since the first film, Buzz has been through quite the journey. From realizing he’s not a space ranger to meeting another Buzz (with a cool belt at that) and even being switched to a Spanish mode, he’s gone through the wringer. It’s not explicitly shown how the toys meet this army of space ranger toys, but I’m sure it’ll be fun to see how it plays out in the film.

I’ve yet to talk about one specific frame because it’s the most bittersweet of all. Halfway through the trailer, there’s a scene of Jessie being swung around by another child in a field outside. We don’t get to see who it is, but the frame is a one-to-one replica of the same moment during the famous Toy Story 2 (1999) sequence featuring the song “When She Loved Me” sung by Sarah McLachlan.

With Jessie being the central protagonist of this sequel, it makes sense that she’d be given more emotional depth. This scene could be a flashback sequence or a familiar moment with another child, reminding Jessie of her previous owner, Emily. Regardless, there’ll be no dry eyes in the audience during this scene.

Technology and Toys

The biggest takeaway from this trailer and synopsis of the film so far is the emphasis on technology. It feels like just yesterday we were all still playing with Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels, but playtime has changed a lot in the 2020s.

Children nowadays grow up with technology from a young age, and not all of them seem interested in playing with traditional toys. This isn’t surprising; technology continues to advance, and so we must advance with it.

It feels very bittersweet, though, especially as a kid whose childhood room was filled with trinkets and dolls. Is it possible for tech and toys to co-exist in today’s world? Personally, I think so.

While we won’t know until this summer, I think Toy Story 5 has the chance to explore this debate and deliver a heartfelt story about growing up. Perhaps it’ll show that growing up doesn’t have to mean throwing all the things you used to love away, but instead embracing the old with the new.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see! Pixar’s Toy Story 5 releases in theaters on June 19 later this year, and I can’t wait to see what this franchise does next.

