The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

If you’re a moviegoer, then you know 2025 was one of the best years for films yet. Massive movies like One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Marty Supreme took the world by storm. Audiences were introduced to promising new actors, such as Miles Caton and Chase Infiniti, while seeing familiar faces like Ethan Hawke on the silver screen again.
So, what movies are coming out this year? Which blockbuster franchises are returning, and which will make their debut? Looking at the slate of films so far, 2026 may be another amazing year for movies, and it might even surpass 2025. Let’s look at the top five most anticipated films of this year.
- Wuthering Heights
-
For the romance girlies out there, the highly anticipated Wuthering Heights adaptation finally arrives on Feb. 13. Directed by Emerald Fennell, this famous Victorian-era novel romance stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff.
When the film was initially announced, it garnered backlash for the casting of Elordi as Heathcliff. However, thanks to recent promotion alongside Charli xcx’s “Everything is romantic,” the adaptation has found more momentum than ever. Catch Wuthering Heights in theaters next month!
- Michael
-
Next up is the biopic music fans have all been waiting for. Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is only the first part of a massive two-part story recounting music legend Michael Jackson’s rise to fame. The cast includes Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, and Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, starring as the legend himself in the film, currently set to release on April 24.
Originally slated for a 2025 release, the film was pushed back to this year as a result of major reshoots and other production delays. It isn’t yet known when the second part will be released, but Michael will certainly be an event you won’t want to miss.
- Disclosure Day
-
Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg is set to return this summer with his upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day. Not much is known about it yet, except that it’ll be about the reveal of extraterrestrial life existing. Starring Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt, the movie will be released on June 12.
- The Odyssey
-
Among Spielberg and many other renowned directors, Christopher Nolan is finally back with what’s sure to be a summer hit. The Odyssey, based on the epic by Homer, will be released this July after months of anticipation.
Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the movie has been filmed exclusively on IMAX cameras and features an immense cast, including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, to name a few. Will it live up to the hype? Find out later this summer!
- Avengers: Doomsday
-
Finally, Marvel Studios’ long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday will be released later this year in December. Several teaser trailers have been shown over the last few months before numerous blockbusters, most notably Avatar: Fire and Ash. Avengers: Doomsday promises to be a team-up film of epic proportions, with iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Thor, and The Fantastic Four returning.
The last team-up event, Avengers: Endgame, was released almost seven years ago with astounding box office success and audience reception. However, with the superhero genre dipping in popularity as of late, fans and critics alike are waiting with bated breath to see how Avengers: Doomsday will compare alongside its predecessors.
This list isn’t complete without a few honorable mentions! Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is an adaptation of the Andy Weir book of the same name. It stars Ryan Gosling as a teacher who sets off on an intergalactic mission to save Earth.
Additionally, several sequels are being released this year, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Scary Movie 6, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Toy Story 5. Undoubtedly, all films will perform well, but will they surpass their original counterparts? Only time will tell.
It’s abundantly clear that 2026 is gearing up to be an exciting year for casual and serious movie fans alike. Which of these are you looking forward to the most?
