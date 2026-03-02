Styles Spotted: Ranking Harry Styles’ Side Quests Between Albums

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I thought I was too cool to be a One Direction fan as a kid, but now I’m just cool enough to love Harry Styles. To this day, I won’t shut up about my biggest regret thus far in my 22 years of life: not going with my friends to Edinburgh, Scotland, to see Styles in concert when we were all studying abroad in London.

Styles is one of the few artists whose discography I genuinely enjoy in its entirety. We’re so close to the release of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Styles’ fourth studio album.

As such, it’s time to take a moment to reminisce on the Styles spottings since his last album, Harry’s House, which had fans saying, “Wait, so you’re doing this but not working on your next album?”

Styles Spotted on Lime Bikes

@istillknowyournumberrrr Harry and the Lime bikes… #harrystyles #limebike #iridemybike #recentpics ♬ I Ride My Bike – Highlands Kids If I had a dollar for every time I have seen a picture of Styles on a Lime bike, I don’t know how much money I’d have, but it would definitely be more than $10. When I studied abroad in London, I saw Lime bike stations all around the city and genuinely wondered who used them. Answer, Harry Styles. There are several photos of Styles on Lime bikes. Back in 2023, I was giggling when pictures of James Corden and Styles biking around London went viral. After this, I was puzzled that a star as big as Styles would be comfortable biking around central London using public transportation. I have no complaints; we love an eco-conscious king. Throughout 2025, we’d see a shift with Styles taking on Rome, Italy, also on a Lime bike. Although it might not be what I initially expected, I support him and hope he never loses his love of biking through cities.

Styles Spotted Running Marathons

View this post on Instagram Celebs are just like us! They, too, suddenly desire to run marathons in their 20s and 30s. Well, at least Styles does. On March 2, 2025, Styles ran the Tokoyo Marathon in just under three and a half hours. Later, on Sept. 21, 2025, Styles ran the Berlin Marathon, cutting his run time to just under three hours. Fans and runners alike were impressed by the singer’s pacing, especially considering his improvement in the six months between races. I doubt I’ll ever have the urge to pick up marathoning in my lifetime, yet I honor the commitment to the challenge and its associated health benefits. The way I see it, this was great training for his upcoming Together, Together tour.

Styles Spotted Trying to Help a Fan Parallel Park

@sunflowergrapejuice #harrystylesvids #harrystylestiktok #fyp @💐🧸ྀི(shawn’s version) ♬ original sound – ♱ Styles and I have something in common; we both struggle to parallel park. There have been rumors that the video of him attempting to parallel park a fan’s car is AI, but I hope it isn’t because it’s just too good. The randomness alone of this happening is enough to make it a favorite among Styles’ side quests. In the video, he seems confident and starts maneuvering the car in the space. After a few attempts, it’s clear he doesn’t have it. Personally, I think I’d have a heart attack if I stumbled on Styles on the street, and he offered to help me parallel park my car. Even if he wasn’t successful, it was very kind of him to offer to help. Styles was supposedly spotted in another car-related endeavour back in 2023, assisting someone in retrieving a phone from underneath a car in London. This one seems a bit more far-fetched since you can’t see his face in the pictures. However, I wouldn’t judge anyone for choosing to believe this alleged side quest’s validity.

Styles Spotted Launching A Vibrator

View this post on Instagram Yeah, you read that right. If you haven’t heard this one, buckle up. To be honest, I wasn’t shocked when I saw the announcement that Styles’ lifestyle brand, Pleasing, was releasing “tools for intimacy,” meaning lube and a “double-sided” vibrator. You can use your own imagination (or a quick Google search) to know what “double-sided” entails. The “Pleasing Yourself” line of products was released in July 2025 and sold out within minutes. I wasn’t shocked by this either. It seems they’ve since restocked for Valentine’s Day. Looking back on the original release, I guess Styles was just trying to give back to his fanbase since there were no signs of him releasing new music at the time.

Styles Spotted at the Announcement of the Pope