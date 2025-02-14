Songs To Fall In Love With This Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Love is the most profound emotion we experience as humans. Over the past several decades, artists have set out to craft songs that perfectly encapsulate this strong feeling, allowing us as listeners to get swept up in the moment of beautiful melodies.

Every chord, lyric, rhythm, harmony, and timbre evokes joy, passion, hope, euphoria, and admiration — emotions that bind us together when words struggle to do the same. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at some of the most powerful love songs that remind us of the connections that make life worth living.

Old-School Serenades: ’50s-’60s

“Dream Lover” by Bobby Darin (1959)

This optimistic ode sung by Bobby Darin deals with a man who wishes that the dreams he’s been having of a woman will come true so he’ll no longer have to dream alone. His desire to find his ideal partner, along with the bouncy rhythm, contributes to the playful tone of the song. The blend of old-school rock and roll and doo-wop gives this song a nostalgic yet vibrant energy that still stands the test of time.

“Someone To Watch Over Me” by Ella Fitzgerald (1959)

Originally written and composed by George and Ira Gershwin in 1926 for the musical Oh, Kay!, “Someone To Watch Over Me” solidified itself as a classic love song with Ella Fitzgerald’s cover in 1959. The daydreaming of her ideal partner and heartfelt plea for him to love and care for her over the melancholy rhythm gives this song a soothing and warm yet bittersweet quality.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley (1961)

Elvis Presley highlights how powerful love is in the sentimental song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Even though he questions if the act of falling in love is a sin and claims that “only fools rush in,” he describes that feelings can eventually grow so strong that a person may ignore the warnings and risks. This emotionally vulnerable serenade creates a dream-like atmosphere that’s perfect to dance to with your partner, making it feel like time stands still and the world fades away.

“Fly Me To The Moon” by Frank Sinatra (1964)

Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon” is one of the most iconic love songs ever created. Backed by the renowned Count Basie Orchestra and arranged by music legend Quincy Jones, the song metaphorically represents the euphoric feeling of being in love. From the gentle playing of the piano in the beginning to the building of the orchestra, this classic will transport listeners to another world.

“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole (1965)

Nat King Cole masterfully captures the myriad emotions of falling in love, using each letter of the word to represent a heartfelt phrase that reflects his feelings for the person he’s singing to. The light percussion and piano that accompany the song give it a charming and upbeat vibe. With its swinging rhythm and Cole’s velvety voice, this jazz-infused song creates an intimate and timeless classic.

Classic Romance: ’70s-’90s

“Your Song” by Elton John (1970)

“Your Song” perfectly encapsulates what young love looks like: innocent and carefree. Struggling to find the correct words at certain points and not being able to remember the color of his partner’s eyes shows the nervousness of the singer when describing his partner. Elton John’s sincere delivery makes the song feel like a secret confession to a lover, resonating with anyone who’s honestly expressed feelings to someone they’ve cared about.

“Eternal Flame” by The Bangles (1988)

The Bangles focus on the importance of love between two individuals and their unshakeable connection. Even though there are plenty of reasons why people may drift apart, this song expresses that love should be like an eternal flame that never goes out. The synthesizers give it a classic ‘80s feel, while the background harmonies and Susanna Hoffs’ vocals allow the song to feel layered and complex.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (1992)

Although a song about saying your final farewell to someone you once cared for, “I Will Always Love You” acknowledges that even though the relationship is over, the love will never fade. The a cappella portion sung by Whitney Houston at the beginning of the song shows how raw and tragic the loss is. This eventually leads to the emotional crescendo toward the end that shows how intense the feelings for the other person are.

“I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men (1994)

“I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men is an R&B ballad that deals with the deep love and intimacy one has for their partner. Singing about wanting to make the person they love feel appreciated and cared for, the harmonies and slow tempo signify the emotional closeness between two people. The sensual atmosphere and seductive rhythm imbue the song with a feeling of personal and romantic connection.

“Dreaming Of You” by Selena Quintanilla (1995)

Selena Quintanilla’s “Dreaming Of You” is about a young woman who spends her nights in her room dreaming about her soulmate. Even though her lover is only present in her heart and mind, she still feels a close bond with him, singing about the pain of being apart. Quintanilla’s dream-like delivery of the lyrics and the subtle background instruments that gradually build throughout the song contribute to the yearning that one feels when they are away from a loved one.

Love Redefined: ’00s-’20s

“Never Knew I Needed” by Ne-Yo (2008)

Ne-Yo passionately sings about slowly falling for someone and realizing she’s “the best thing [he] never knew [he] needed.” After unexpectedly finding someone who complemented him so well, he can no longer imagine his life without her. The soulful melodies and Ne-Yo’s polished and smooth vocal performance contribute to the airy, warm atmosphere that permeates this song.

“Photograph” by Ed Sheeran (2014)

Discussing the importance of holding on to memories of someone you love, this heartfelt song shows how the digital world and technology keep people connected even when they’re apart. Using photographs, the memory of love can be captured and preserved until an individual can see their partner again. The minimal production and acoustic, stripped-back sound from the guitar make for a deeply introspective and emotional song.

“Earned It” by The Weeknd (2015)

This steamy song by The Weeknd taps into the infatuation that comes with falling for someone. The intense desire and craving a person has for their partner only develops through emotional investment and effort, culminating in the confidence that develops within the relationship. The Weeknd’s signature falsetto, paired with the deep bass and dramatic strings, contributes to the haunting yet enticing nature.

“pov” by Ariana Grande (2021)

One of the most vulnerable songs from Ariana Grande, “pov” explores the idea of being able to experience love from the perspective of one’s partner. While singing about how loved and cherished she feels, Grande questions what it would be like to see herself through her partner’s eyes. The song has an ethereal quality stemming from the otherworldly rhythm, enchanting synth melody, and Grande’s angelic high notes.

“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars (2024)

“Die With A Smile” is all about not taking love for granted. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sing about how if the world was coming to an end, they would want to spend their last moments together. A fleeting metaphor for cherishing every second a person has with their loved one — this song explores living life to its fullest and embracing the present. The catchy ballad, with its soulful melodies and uplifting rhythms, is the perfect reminder to hug those you love a little tighter.

Love songs remain a soundtrack to our lives, capturing the importance of human connection and emotion. They reinforce the idea that no matter where we are or what we’re going through, love can make life feel fuller and more exciting. This Valentine’s Day, may you cuddle up with the one who makes you laugh until tears run down your face, calms life’s inevitable troubles, and brings melody to your love story.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!