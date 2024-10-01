6 Films Every Woman Should Watch in Her Twenties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I think we all know by now that navigating your twenties as a woman is anything but easy. This decade comes with so many different experiences, it’s crazy. From experiencing your first taste of independence and navigating growing pains to making important decisions and feeling the constant pressure to have everything figured out. If you’re anything like me, you probably turn to movies for comfort or even a little lesson when life gets confusing.

You might have clicked on this article expecting to see a roundup of go-to movies that most people swear by, such as Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, 10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Clueless, and more.

Don’t get me wrong, these movies are classics for a reason and obviously worth the watch; but as an avid movie lover, I want to share some that go deeper and may make your twenties just a tiny bit easier.

Mystic Pizza View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒖 (@vintagelamou) Mystic Pizza is a 1988 rom-com directed by Donald Petrie. The story follows three young Portuguese-American women who work together at a pizza parlor in a town called Mystic, Connecticut. The women navigate love, heartbreak, friendship, and dreams while growing up in this small town. It’s a charming coming-of-age story that explores all the complexities of being a woman. In my opinion, this is the perfect film for women to watch when they are stuck between where they are and where they wish they were. The movie takes place in the fall, so it’s perfect to watch this time of year. I couldn’t possibly make a list of movies without including one starring one of my favorite actresses, Julia Roberts. Also, fun fact: this was Julia Roberts’ breakout role and Matt Damon’s film debut! Amélie Amélie is a French-language fantasy romance film directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet in 2001, and it’s one of my favorite films of all time. If you don’t understand French like me, you’ll have to use subtitles to watch it, but trust me on this one, it’s worth it! The film is visually stunning, as it follows the life of an introverted young woman and her mischievous adventures in Montmartre. The title character, Amélie, engages in small acts of kindness every day until she makes a discovery that changes her life forever. The film is hilarious, heartwarming, and reaffirming all at once. Amélie demonstrates what it’s like to celebrate all the good there is in the world. Amélie reminds you of the beauty of small moments and the importance of acts of kindness. Breakfast at Tiffany’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ (@vintage.dreamings) I’m sure you’ve all heard of this one, but if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a must-watch. Starring the ever-so-lovely Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, Breakfast at Tiffany’s explores themes all 20-somethings can relate to, such as loneliness, identity, and belonging. The film was based on a 1958 novel and released in 1961, directed by Blake Edwards. Not only does the film hold a legacy in the fashion world, but it’s also so much more than just that. Holly is on a quest to find herself in a new, unfamiliar city, making her character surprisingly relatable. Now and Then This is a perfect watch to remind you of how your childhood friendships have shaped you or if you just want to feel a little nostalgia for simpler times. Now and Then is a heartfelt coming-of-age story following four childhood friends who come together in their thirties to reflect on a summer they shared years earlier. It explores themes like friendship, change, and growing up, capturing a picture of the bittersweetness of childhood. This film reminds you of the importance of hanging on to your people, no matter how far you drift apart. The film features well-known actors Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, and Christina Ricci and was directed by Lesli Linka Glatter in 1995. Girl, Interrupted Girl, Interrupted is a raw and captivating film directed by James Mangold and released in 1999. You’ll spot some familiar faces in this one, namely Winona Ryder, Brittany Murphy, and Angelina Jolie. The film explores the complicated bond between two young women in a psychiatric facility. The film provokes difficult conversations about mental health, self-worth, and the pressures of finding your place in the world. I think this film paints a beautiful, complex, and messy picture of the process of growing up as a woman. This is a wonderful film to watch for someone who wants to better understand the overwhelming process of figuring out life during a difficult period. When Harry Met Sally View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Ritrovato (@cinemaritrovato) Of course, I had to save the best for last: my favorite film of all time, When Harry Met Sally. Starring the stunning Meg Ryan and icon Billy Crystal, the film was directed in 1989 by Rob Reiner. Harry Burns meets Sally Albright in an arranged car ride from Chicago to New York City after they graduate from college. Throughout the car ride, the two argue whether men and women can be platonic friends. 10 years later, the two meet again in a bookstore, both with their respective best friends, and…I’ll let you watch the rest. This one has such cozy fall vibes, too!

Getting through your twenties can feel like a rollercoaster that never seems to end. This time in our lives is thrilling but confusing, exciting but overwhelming, and proves that life is worth exploring. Movies can feel like an escape, and it can be comforting when you can relate to characters who just get it. So, grab some popcorn, and let these films remind you that you are exactly where you need to be.

