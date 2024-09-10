Sinking Our Teeth Into ‘Sink Your Teeth’ by the Neon Trees

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you find yourself needing a bit of nostalgia to get you through the first month of the semester, I have the album for you! Neon Trees, the band who brought us childhood classics like “Everybody Talks,” “Teenager in Love,” and “Animal,” is set to release their fifth studio album, Sink Your Teeth, on Sept. 20.

Neon Trees has been around since the 2010s, producing many Top 40 hit songs. This upcoming album will contain their signature alternative rock style and share their classic themes of inclusivity, which appear in many of their songs. They are known for their eccentric performances, outstanding vocals, and activism efforts.

If you are looking to support a band that tries to make a difference with their platform, I highly recommend looking into Neon Trees. Not only does the band release great music, but they also give back to their communities through charity work. In the past, they have been known to assist and raise money for charities like the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Trevor Project.

Sink Your Teeth is comprised of 12 songs: “Favorite Daze,” “Secret,” “Bad Dreams,” “Recover,” “Heaven,” “El Diablo,” “Past Life,” “Paper Cuts,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Acting,” “Leave,” and “Losing My Head.”

A trailer was released on June 5 to give everyone a taste of the newest album. From what I can tell after watching it, the album has a very positive, upbeat energy to it. The songs that were previewed left me with a warm feeling of nostalgia. As soon as I heard the first few seconds I was transported back to the 2010s when 80s and 90s music influences were strong, and hipster glasses reigned supreme.

The album’s singles are “El Diablo,” “Cruel Intentions,” and “Bad Dreams.” These songs are already full of their signature style, tone, and amazing lyricism.

“Bad Dreams” is the most interesting single story-wise. The song is all about embracing this part of you that others don’t see, even if it’s only for a brief moment. Lead singer Tyler Glenn said this about the song on Instagram:

“Bad Dreams is about escapism and the idea that in your head, or in the fantasy, you can be (or be with) anyone, you can do anything and go anywhere. Growing up closeted and not coming out ’til I was 30, I often felt like my only outlet sexually or romantically was in my head. I wanted to capture the sensation of carnal desire, the weirdness and sometimes absurdity of dreams, and how submitting to the ‘bad’ can sometimes feel oh-so-good, especially when it’s ‘just a dream.'”

Despite being a smaller artist, Neon Trees is a very talented group in every sense of the word, with a great sense of community, a passion for activism, and a fun musical tone.

If you’re looking to support or start listening to a smaller indie artist, I suggest giving Neon Trees and their newest album, Sink Your Teeth, a try when it drops on Sept. 20. Until then, enjoy the singles!

