Selena vs. Hailey: Breaking Down the Viral Drama

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you’ve probably encountered many posts regarding Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, but what’s really going on between them? Is there an actual feud, or is it just internet-fueled chaos? Whether you’re new to the drama or just need a refresher, grab your popcorn — let’s break it down!

Backstory: Love, Fame, and Justin Bieber

The core of the Selena-Hailey Drama is Justin Bieber. During the 2010s, Gomez and Bieber were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Fans were emotionally involved in their relationship, which lasted almost eight years. Shortly after they formally announced their separation in 2018, Bieber became engaged to Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber), and they were married that same year.

The internet went into an uproar. There was speculation that Hailey had been connected to Bieber while he and Gomez were still dating because many Jelena (Justin + Selena) fans felt Bieber moved on too quickly. Despite Hailey and Bieber’s denials of any overlap, the two women were nonetheless pitted against one another.

The Internet’s Role in the Drama

Even though Gomez and Hailey Bieber have not publicly shown animosity toward one another, the internet closely monitors every action they take. The following are some of the most well-known viral incidents that fueled the alleged “feud:”

Hailey’s Old Tweets & Videos

Fans dug up past tweets where Hailey seemed to be a big Justin-Selena fan. Plus, some old videos resurfaced where Hailey seemed to shade Gomez (intentionally or not).

Gomez Defending Herself & Taking Breaks

Throughout all this, Gomez has remained mostly unbothered but has addressed certain moments when she felt bullied or targeted. She’s even taken breaks from social media when the drama gets to be too much. But could her new album with Benny Blanco be adding fuel to the fire?

The TikTok Subtle Shots?

Hailey and her friends have been accused of subtly shading Gomez on TikTok, with fans reading into cryptic posts, song lyrics, and throwback videos. Meanwhile, Gomez’s fans are quick to flood the comment sections, making things even more dramatic.

Hailey Copying Gomez’s Tattoo?!

While Hailey denies that her tattoo is inspired by Gomez’s, it raises some eyebrows. The tattoo is the exact same letter ‘g’ placed behind the ear. Regardless of the intent, it allows fans to feed into the idea of “Stalker Hailey.”

Where Do Selena and Hailey Stand Now?

Despite what the internet wants to believe, both women have attempted to shut down the feud rumors. In 2022, Hailey appeared on a podcast where she confirmed there was no bad blood between her and Gomez. Then, in an unexpected but iconic move, Gomez and Hailey posed for photos together at an event, seemingly putting rumors to rest.

But the internet? Oh, it wasn’t ready to let go. Every move they make still gets dissected, and die-hard fans continue to stir the pot.

Final Thoughts: Team Selena? Team Hailey? Or Team Do We Care Too Much?

The debate between Hailey and Gomez goes beyond celebrity controversy to address the larger problem of how the internet frequently sets women against one another. Even though both of these women are successful on their own, Justin Bieber continues to be associated with their values. It serves as a reminder that fandoms may be intense, and things can get out of control on social media.

At the end of the day, neither Gomez nor Hailey seems to have the energy for this drama, so should we? While it’s fun to dive into celebrity drama, let’s not forget that these are real people. Maybe it’s time to let the “feud” rest and focus on celebrating their individual successes.

But, hey — if another scandal breaks out, you know the internet will be watching.

