Gulfstream Park has been a cornerstone of Florida’s horse racing scene since 1939. It’s the largest racetrack in the state and home to the Florida Derby — an event that’s been running annually since the 1950s. In fact, 15 Florida Derby winners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. That kind of legacy isn’t just history; it’s heritage. But now, all of that is at risk, and a Canadian casino company is at the center of it.

Two bills, Senate Bill (SB) 408 and House Bill (HB) 105, are currently moving through Florida’s legislative session, and they’re stirring up a lot of strong opinions.

If passed, these bills would allow the decoupling of racing’s first casino from Gulfstream Park. That might sound like a small change, but it would effectively cut off the track’s main source of funding and support. In short, it could lead to Gulfstream’s immediate or eventual closure.

The Senate version of the bill even sets a seven-year expiration date for the track, giving it just enough time to wind down its business. On April 1, the Senate committee moved the bill forward, and I was in the room when it happened.

The hearing was intense and emotional. Around 30 horsemen, local farmers, small business owners, and even children came out to speak against the bill. Many more stood up to defend their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life.

The overwhelming message: This bill threatens the jobs of over 112,000 Floridians, puts a $3.24 billion industry at risk, and benefits only one party: a foreign-owned casino.

The stories shared were personal and powerful. Generational farms, family-run businesses, and scholarship programs — like the one I rely on through the Florida Breeders Association — are all on the line. It’s not just a racetrack to these people. It’s a lifestyle, a community, and a future.

Even a representative from the Seminole Tribe voiced opposition, warning that these bills could harm their ability to sustain their own casinos and care for their communities; but despite the heavy testimony, many speakers were abruptly cut off by a 90-second iPhone timer, while some senators carried on private conversations. It was hard to watch and harder to believe these lawmakers were truly listening.

Lonny Powell, CEO of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association (FTBOA), captured the mood best when he spoke.

“Florida has always championed rural communities, recognizing agriculture as the backbone of our economy,” Powell said. “Senate Bill 408 undermines that legacy, prioritizing Canadian gaming interests over Florida’s family farms, small businesses, and horsemen — many of whom shared their heartfelt opposition to the bill today.”

Still, some senators, like Jason Pizzo, whose district includes Gulfstream Park, argued in favor of the bill. Pizzo cited outdated, COVID-era numbers to justify his stance and said he’d rather see housing or commercial spaces in the area than a green-space racetrack.

That hit hard for the people whose lives are rooted in that land. His call for open communication felt hollow when paired with a vote that many felt dismissed everything they had just shared.

SB 408 is expected to be heard next by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government, as well as the Rules Committee. No date has been set yet, but the future of Gulfstream Park, and of the many Floridians who depend on it, hangs in the balance.

