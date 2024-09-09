Roblox’s “Dress to Impress” Has Everyone Hooked, but Why?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok in the past month, you’ve likely seen people using the online gaming platform Roblox to play the game “Dress to Impress” (DTI). As the title suggests, the game revolves around fashion, with players getting five minutes to create a look based on a given theme. Although the game is seemingly geared towards kids and tweens, DTI has made its way onto the laptops of college-aged kids and beyond. Popular YouTubers, streamers, and even pop singer Madison Beer have all become hooked on the game. But what makes DTI so enticing? Here are three reasons why DTI seems so popular and why you should join in on the fun, too.

diVERSITY OF OPTIONS

One of the things I and many others enjoy about the game is how much creative freedom it gives you. Players can walk to numerous rooms filled with different items to style their character to their heart’s content. With a plethora of different patterns and colors, each item a player chooses can be completely customized. For more skilled players, these items can often be layered to change their entire style and overall function. It doesn’t just stop at clothes, though, as DTI offers different makeup looks, nails, hair, and skin options for players to choose from. All of these offerings, while potentially overwhelming, make DTI a lot more complex than other run-of-the-mill fashion games that don’t allow for as much diversity and uniqueness.

fUNNY THEMES AND OUTCOMES

One of the things the Internet has loved to play around with is the different themes. While the game itself often gives a theme, players can pay to submit their own theme for a round. Instead of a basic theme like Y2K, players are dressing up as “TV Show Moms,” “My Little Pony Characters,” or “Memes,” to name a few.

Even without unique themes, some creative players are able to take generic themes and make them into their own. Themes like “Princess” result in players dressing like Fiona from Shrek. Because of the limitless outfit options and room for creativity, players have dressed as weird characters and niche internet references, and TikTok is loving it.

lore

In recent updates, fans have noticed that somehow a simple fashion game has begun featuring hidden easter eggs within. In the game, the only non-player character we see is the nail tech named Lana. Recently, fans have noticed that if you look outside the windows within the game, you can see Lana peering out from behind trees. Although it’s a game mainly about dressing up, adding these easter eggs and hidden rooms has expanded the game into its own unique territory.

At times, DTI can be overwhelming with how many options there are. Because the game is dominated by children with way more free time than college students, there’s a good chance a fifth grader will make your outfit look pitiful in comparison to theirs. At the end of the day, don’t be shy about trying out Dress to Impress with your baddies. Who knows, maybe you’ll love it too!

