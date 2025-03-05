This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Now that Women’s History Month is upon us, I’ve added more women-led bands and singer-songwriters to my playlists. Chappell Roan’s “California” is a wonderful night-walk song, making me fully feel like a main character, Ethel Cain’s “Golden Age” has the greatest melancholy vibe for long nights, and Billie Eilish’s “THE GREATEST” makes it so easy to scream its lyrics.

Personally, I can only listen to so many of the same artists for so long. As beautiful as boygenius’s “Cool About It” is, I can’t help but want to give other wonderful women a chance.

After some internet scrounging, I’ve found some of the greatest women-led bands and music projects. With this research alone, I’ve been able to make an entirely new playlist!

Warpaint

Warpaint is a band of four women: drummer Stella Mozgawa, guitarist and vocalist Emily Kokal, bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, and guitarist Theresa Wayman. Their fans lovingly call them “witches” after critics called them such a name early on in their careers.

Warpaint is commonly referred to as one of the greatest bands to see live by its fans, and based on how its studio songs sound alone, this viewpoint is easy to understand.

My favorite song from Warpaint that I found in my search is “Undertow.” This song lets every member shine in their instrument somewhere in the song, starting with a strong guitar opening by Wayman and leading into Kokal’s cry of her vocals. The song’s outro is filled by Mozgawa’s insane drum skills.

One thing to remember about Warpaint is their bassist. What Lindberg brings to the band is genuinely unmatched, providing some of the craziest, head-bopping bass lines I’ve ever heard.

In the song “Stevie,” my ears are wholly focused on the baseline, even past the initial intro to the song. “The Stall” showcases a baseline with sexier tones, unlike the chiller ones in “Stevie.”

Of all the bands I’ll showcase here, Warpaint is one whose songs infiltrated my playlists the most.

The Marías

The Marías is much more well-known, as “No One Noticed” is popular on TikTok and Instagram Reels. They are so much more than their biggest, viral hits, though, and I want to send that home here, as their album Submarine is genuinely one of the greatest albums to come out of 2024.

The Marías is another four-person band named after lead singer María Zardoya. They are joined by drummer Josh Conway, lead guitarist Jesse Perlman, and keyboardist Edward James.

The band is well-known enough to have been nominated for two GRAMMYs and collaborations with big names like Bad Bunny, but I can’t help but notice the public discussing The Marías like they only have one album. This album is fantastic, and it’s obvious with the song “If Only,” which has some beautiful vocals and influences from jazz.

Some deeper cuts include the beautiful duet between Zardoya and Conway on “Jupiter.” This song is a calming toe-tapper that captures your attention with lovely lyrics, amazing vocal runs, and progressive guitar riffs.

“ABQ” off of Superclean Vol. I truly transports you to a different dimension. This song has so many layers that you’ll find something new from every replay. “Ruthless” from the same album is one of their more danceable songs, with a baseline and trumpet section that makes me want to swing.

The Marías are strongest in their captivating lyrics and jazz influences. This feature barely scratches the surface of The Marías, as they have so many songs in Spanish with a different vibe.

Mannequin Pussy

Excuse my language! This fabulous punk band has four members (today’s lucky number!): guitarist and vocalist Marisa Dabice, bassist and vocalist Colins “Bear” Regisford, drummer Kaleen Reading, and guitarist Maxine Steen.

We just got a lot louder than our discussion of The Marías, and my brain has officially melted since switching my headphones to them while writing this article.

However, their most recent album I Got Heaven opened Mannequin Pussy to many more ears, heading more towards a pop sound than their previous punk sound. Well, except for “OK? OK! OK? OK!” which makes my hands shake (in a good way) and is one of the loudest songs they’ve released.

I’ve been listening to Mannequin Pussy since 2018, and my favorite of their albums is their 2016 release Romantic. They perfected the mix of punk with pop here, especially with the title track “Romantic.”

After a strong guitar opening, the song slows down to Dabice’s quieter vocals, returning to screaming and searing guitars. The quiet parts almost sound like you should be in a hotel lobby, making the song an interesting listen.

“Ten” is a disaster in the best way. It’s only 57 seconds long, starts with little to no structure, and Dabice goes crazy on her vocal cords. My only complaint is the length because that middle section is one of the most beautiful pieces I’ve heard.

If you like loud, rage-relieving music, definitely check out Mannequin Pussy. I can only describe their music as “feminine rage.”

Did I help flesh out your playlist? These three women-led bands have some of the most unmatched vibes I could find on Spotify, with the spookiness of the witches of Warpaint, the soothing jazz influences of The Marías, and the ear-melting punk of Mannequin Pussy.

Even if you didn’t find songs you liked from these artists, I hope I inspired you to seek out your own rising women-led bands — it’s Women’s History Month after all!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!