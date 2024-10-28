Reviving the Thrill: ‘Until Dawn’ Remastered

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Until Dawn is one of the most popular horror video games of the past 10 years. Originally released in 2015, it seamlessly combines a teenage horror story with an interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style gameplay. It features big names in the horror genre, like Hayden Panettiere, as well as other Hollywood names like Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, and Meaghan Martin.

The game is heavily inspired by many teen horror films like Scream and Scary Movie. It borrows elements like juvenile comedy and basic high school stereotypes juxtaposed with shocking violence, gore, and even supernatural elements. Despite this, its gripping nature makes it one of a kind.

The story follows eight high schoolers returning to their friend Josh’s cabin in the snowy mountains one year after a tragedy that occurred in that very same cabin. Soon after they arrive, they start to suspect that there’s someone in the mountains with them. Throughout the 12-hour game, you make hundreds of choices that shape the storyline, which eventually leads you to your own unique ending.

The creators of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games, have been teasing a remastered version for years. On Oct. 4, the online theories were confirmed when Supermassive Games finally released it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, and PC consoles.

The improved version features updated graphics, increased lighting effects, new sets of totems (collectibles featured in the game), new mechanics to interact with them, and an extended prologue. However, the narrative and choices remain the same.

Although the original game is widely acclaimed and the remake was highly anticipated, it has had some drawbacks. Many critics say the remake was unnecessary and had too many technical issues. Since the game is less than 10 years old, critics have been quick to claim that Supermassive has only recreated it for profit rather than trying to design a whole new game. I mean, why would they? They already have a critically acclaimed video game that has an established fan base of millions of people.

On TikTok, fans have been quick to point out that one of the characters, Meaghan Martin’s character, Jess, has weirdly shaped shoulders, something that she didn’t have in the original game.

Another theory as to why Supermassive created this remake was because of a theorized movie adaptation of Until Dawn, which will potentially be released in 2025. A verified Instagram account posted an image on Aug. 5 of a clapperboard (yes, apparently, that is what those are called) with the Until Dawn logo on the front. However, this seemingly legit Instagram account and post are still unconfirmed, mainly because it only has 3,191 followers.

Hayden Panettiere even mentioned this live-action version in an interview, playfully remarking she “should be playing Sam.”

Despite the controversy, playing Until Dawn will no doubt get you in the Halloween spirit and give you a good fright!

