Okay, What’s ‘Pizza Movie?’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for Pizza Movie**

“Hey, I want to order a pizza. Can I get pepperoni on that? You know what… scratch that. Just get me a pizza. Actually, it’s not even for me. Give it to them, those guys over there. Yeah, Jack (Gaten Matarazzo), Montgomery (Sean Giambrone), and Lizzy (Lulu Wilson). They seem to really need it.” – Pizza Movie, 2026.

Or at least, they needed it in Pizza Movie, the newest college-set comedy film on Hulu and Disney+.

With Stranger Things coming to an end, the world is left wondering what’s next for the actors who grew up on set. In recent months, Gaten Matarazzo has been promoting his first post-finale project with flair, and, from the advertisements, many people on social media seem confused about what the plot could be.

After its release on April 3, my friends and I took the initiative to sit down and indulge in this film.

What’s Pizza Movie Even About?

The premise of Pizza Movie actually isn’t pizza itself. After finding a container of homemade drugs (M.I.N.T.S.) in their ceiling, two college roommates, Jack and Montgomery, chose to entertain themselves by disregarding any concern and taking them.

As it turns out, M.I.N.T.S. were created in their very own dorm years ago by an over-the-top girl named Frankie (Sarah Sherman).

M.I.N.T.S. were manufactured to have six stages, the last one being a form of torture by their worst nightmare in a not-so-appropriate manner. According to a video by Frankie, the only way to avoid this demise is to consume a slice of pizza, hence the title Pizza Movie.

After going through the first couple of stages, the two roommates run into Lizzy, a girl who’s trying to be closer with her unsupportive friends by buying them a party bus. As it turns out, she had taken M.I.N.T.S., not knowing it was a drug.

At this point, the three students had to make their way to the dorm lobby to collect their pizza. This may not seem like a difficult task; however, the six stages of the drug made it nearly impossible. These stages include things such as body swapping with those who had also taken the drug, their head exploding, and resetting time if they were to use any curse words.

However, the turmoil brought by M.I.N.T.S. wasn’t the only thing out to get the two. The true antagonist of this film was the agglomeration of Resident Assistants (RAs), on a mission to transfer all of the troublemakers to the worst dorm on campus. To do so, they sought out the students and attempted to steal their phones to file a transfer request.

So now, not only did Jack, Montgomery, and Lizzy have to make it downstairs to avoid their nightmares, but they had to fear another nightmare: the worst dorm on campus.

The two roommates also faced their own perils, as it was revealed that Montgomery wished to change his dorm to a single, because he couldn’t bear to live with Jack anymore. Needless to say, Jack was not happy with this.

Spoiler Alert

In the end, the three make it out alive. However, their journey taught them to appreciate those who are good to them.

Lizzy realized that she didn’t need to impress her friends who hate her. She had Jack and Montgomery now. Montgomery learned to appreciate living with Jack, and Jack took that as an opportunity to learn to respect Montgomery’s boundaries.

At the end of the day, Pizza Movie is a film about friendships and what happens when you let them go. It teaches the importance of holding those you care about close rather than retreating into solitude or befriending people who don’t treat you right.

However, to answer the question for those who want to watch: Pizza Movie is, in fact, a film about pizza.

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