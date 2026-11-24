This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially been a year since The Neighbourhood (The NBHD) released their latest album, (((((ultraSOUND))))), on Nov. 14, 2025, so in honor of that (and the fact that I recently got to see them live on tour!), I’m revisiting my original review of this album. Now that I’ve had plenty of time to listen and connect with every song, plus extra songs that have since been added to the album, my thoughts and feelings have changed. I want to do this album justice as it’s become so special to me, just like the rest of their music.

It’s been quite a few years since the last tour, and for a while, the band was actually broken up. However, last year, The NBHD announced not only that they were back together, but that they would be releasing a brand new album, (((((ultraSOUND))))) as well as going on a world tour!

“Start”

For this review, I’ll start off with “Start.” With soft vocals and a rather upbeat vibe, this is one of the five newer tracks that got added to the (((((ultraSOUND))))) album since its release. I got the pleasure of hearing this song performed in concert, and it’s been stuck in my head ever since. I can confidently say that it’s one of my favorites from the album!

“Good Grief”

The second of their five newest tracks, “Good Grief” is another rather upbeat yet tragic song. This song is about dealing with the pain of a breakup and trying to move on. It’s definitely an amazing song, and I enjoy listening to it; however, it wasn’t one that I deeply resonated with personally. It’s not a skip, but it’s also not a song that I find myself putting on repeat like with “Start.”

“Lulu”

“Lulu” is yet another hit for me. For the fans that adored The NBHD’s Chip Chrome era, I don’t doubt that this song was right up your alley. The vocals and musical elements of this song are what I would describe as spacey or dreamy, and as a lover of more unconventional music, I was a big fan of this track.

“Red Flag”

“Red Flag” is a dramatic shift from the usual style and vibe that The NBHD goes for, and it’s reminiscent of house music to me. It’s a very energetic song that instantly brings me dopamine, and I like to listen to it when I’m feeling more upbeat!

“Bed”

“Bed” is the last of their five additions to the (((((ultraSOUND))))) album, incorporates soft techno-pop elements, and didn’t exactly strike my fancy. I rarely, if ever, find myself listening to this song, sadly.

“Hula Girl”

The “hula girl” he sings about in this track is a symbolic figure that represents someone who acted as a lifeline during a drastic shift in his life. It was already one of my favorites in my original review, but after hearing this live, it’s only solidified that fact.

“OMG”

In my original review, I said that “OMG” was my favorite song on the entire album, as it reminded me of their older music, with lyrics that describe pouring your heart into a person and a relationship but then regretting it after it’s all said and done.

However, I’m not so sure the sentiment still holds, not when the newer tracks were added to the album that have since stolen my heart.

“Lovebomb”

I feel as though I didn’t give this song enough appreciation in my original review of this album.

After hearing this song performed live, however, I can’t get enough of it, with absolutely dreamy vocals and musical elements.

“Private”

After getting to hear this song in person, I’m not sure how I so easily brushed it off in my earlier review. I wouldn’t say that it’s in my top five, but I can at least say it’s a very close runner-up for me now.

“Lil Ol Me”

My thoughts on this song haven’t changed much; I still really enjoy the lyricism and emotion that, to me, symbolize the beginnings of rage, but I find that I really only play this when I’m in a certain mood.

“Planet”

Shortly after my first review was published, this song became a staple for me, and I would say that it worked its way into my top five. I really love the lyricism and the emotion put into this track, and the chorus and outro are addictive to me.

“Holy Ghost”

I stated originally that this wasn’t a favorite of mine… but that’s completely changed. It’s in my top five now, and hearing it live only made this song that much better for me. Jesse Rutherford’s vocals here are absolutely heavenly, and the lyrics are so tragically beautiful.

“Rabbit”

Ironically, I had said that this song didn’t leave me any type of way. Now, though, I actually have to restrict myself from listening to this song sometimes because it feels so devastatingly sad to me.

“Tides”

As I mentioned in my original review, this song feels so nostalgic, and I think it’s such a soft, beautiful-sounding track. It reminds me so much of The NBHD’s Wiped Out! album. It’s not a song in my favorites playlist, but I find myself listening to this fairly often, especially when I’m feeling a little emotional.

“Daisy Chain”

My thoughts on this song haven’t changed much, even though I saw a lot of potential in it. However, much like “Tides,” I like to play this song when I’m feeling more dramatic. It’s got the edges of anger and heartbreak that pair so well with its guitar-heavy instrumentals.

“Zombie”

“Zombie” is another hit for me, and totally, definitely coincidentally, another one of the tracks that I had the privilege to hear sung by Jesse Rutherford in the flesh. It’s such an energetic but deep song about yearning and falling deep into obsession.

“Mama Drama”

I had previously stated that this song felt like a nod to one of their most popular songs, “Daddy Issues,” but after listening to it more, I get the vibes of their album Chip Chrome and The Mono-Tones.

I feel like I definitely need to listen to this song more; however, I always find myself forgetting about this track.

“Crushed”

Previously, I gave this song a rather negative review. However, as I predicted, it’s grown on me, and it’s safe to say that it’s definitely in my top five current favorites from the album right now.

“Mute”

I also gave this track a rather negative rating at first, but its sharp, punchy energy has really grown on me. I don’t always listen to it, but it’s perfect for those days when you’re feeling a little spiteful.

“Stupid Boy”

Unfortunately, this song has been on the back burner for me. I still really enjoy how experimental and out of the box it is, but even Jesse himself refuses to sing this live.

Overall, I’m officially updating my past ranking of 8.5 to a 9.5/10!

This album has so many amazing songs that give us a fresh twist on the band that I’ve grown up with and love so much. I can’t believe it’s already been a year since its release, or that I finally got to see my favorite band in person!

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