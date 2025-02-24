My Top 5 Songs From ‘So Close To What’ by Tate McRae

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tate McRae’s So Close To What has been long awaited. The 21-year-old pop star officially announced her third album on Nov. 14, 2024. She dropped three singles before releasing So Close to What on Feb. 21, along with selling out her Miss Possessive Tour that is scheduled to start in March.

As a long-time fan of McRae, I’m very excited to see what this era has in store for her. She’s known for her exceptional stage presence, ability to put on a show, and beautiful vocals paired with a fast-paced pop soundtrack, so I was eager to hear her newest project.

Out of the 15 total songs on the album, the following five stuck out to me:

“I know love” (feat. The Kid LAROI)

McRae typically writes heartbreaking and seductive songs, but this follows a different path. For some background, she and The Kid LAROI have been rumored to be dating since the beginning of 2024. So, just as the title references, “I know love” is a love song. This was one of the few love songs she released, and I loved it! The song contains insight into their relationship, which hasn’t been very public, with lyrics like “We started off friends, how we end up here?” The two were originally seen in Mexico together in January 2024, which sparked the dating rumors. The Kid LAROI confirmed this in the song by saying “I said, ‘You’re my type,’ out in Mexico that night / You said it was gon’ be quick, now we’re twelve months in, so…” I would love to see more couples in the music industry collab and address their love like this!

“Purple lace bra”

On Jake Shane’s Podcast, Therapuss with Jake Shane, McRae discussed the meaning behind this song. A large part of McRae’s fame comes from her confident and sexy personality. However, during the podcast, she opened up about how the media often sexualizes her; so much so that she then becomes confused and can’t tell if she’s doing this for herself or the media. The lines get blurry for her. Toward the end, McRae added that she doesn’t feel heard when it comes to the depth of her songs. She doesn’t feel seen as a person since the media’s main focus is her sex appeal, not her personality. I think this message is important because it’s a problem many celebrity women face today. Additionally, it pushed her to sing about topics she might’ve hesitated to sing about in the past. She’s become comfortable enough to include a song like this on her album, and it’s great to see this side of her. I love her confidence in performing and personality but it’s nice to see celebrities being honest about their struggles.

“Revolving door”

The girlies love a good song about an ex you can’t stay away from, and this is exactly that. I love the analogy she chose for this song. The chorus states, “Tried to call you off like a bad habit / But I keep coming back like a revolving door.” This comparison captures the feeling of knowing you should walk away from something, but simultaneously never being able to leave. I also chose this song because it shows McRae’s artistry. She can write quicker, bolder music that also carries a deeper issue she may be facing. It’s extremely difficult to pull off deeper lyrics in a song that is supposed to give sex appeal at the same time, but she nails it every time, and this song proves that she can do it well!

“Nostalgia”

For all my avoidant attachment girlies, this is the song for you. It’s the only slower-paced, less pop-sounding, track on the album. She mentions both her mom and dad in this song, following a sadder tone, beat, and lyrics. She expressed in an interview recently that this song was originally inspired by a conversation she had with her dad. One of the most impactful lines is, “And I, I manifested you would leave / So the day you did, I had you beat,” which was one of my favorites as well. The song’s message is contradictory to the title: she’s living anxiously and constantly thinking about how to prepare for the future. In turn, this makes her have a great deal of nostalgia because she isn’t living in the moment and appreciating the now.

“Sports car”