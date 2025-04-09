5 Artists You Won’t Want To Miss At Coachella This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Coachella weekend one coming up on April 11-13, I was looking through the lineup and realized that many of my favorite artists are performing this year. I wish I could be there to see them, but I’ll have to live vicariously through the many concert videos and vlogs that’ll soon pop up on my feeds.

This year’s lineup is stacked, and I can’t wait to see their performances. There are so many artists performing, but I want to talk about my top five favorites, in no particular order, because I love them all equally.

tyla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) I’m so excited about Tyla’s performance this year! I was obsessed with “Water” when it was released, and I really got into her music when she released her album, TYLA+, in 2024. It’s truly so good and has banger after banger. I absolutely love the first song in the album, “SHAKE AH,” which is entirely sung in Nguni, the language of the Zulu people of South Africa. It’s such an addicting song to listen to, and Tyla fully leans into the amapiano sounds of South Africa. I also love her songs with Tems, “No.1” and “PUSH 2 START,” which is one of her most popular songs. I know her set at Coachella is going to be amazing. She has such a good stage presence and truly knows how to get a crowd hyped up. I can’t wait to see the highlights!

Charli xcx

If the SWEAT tour was any indication of what to expect from Charli, then her Coachella set is going to be legendary. BRAT has been in my rotation since it came out, and I can’t wait to see what Charli does on the Coachella stage. I know she’ll probably play all her most hype and danceable songs. I’m definitely excited to see if she plays some personal favorites of mine, like “Sympathy is a knife” or even “Girl, so confusing.” I’m also interested to see if she’ll bring out guests to perform the remixes from Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Either way, I’m so excited for this performance.

Megan thee stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) I love anything Megan does, so I know her set will be iconic. She has so many amazing songs that she could perform, like “Otaku Hot Girl” or “BOA” from her third album, MEGAN. I’d also love to see her perform songs from her newest mixtape, which she released in 2024, MEGAN: ACT II. It would be so iconic of her to perform “Bigger in Texas” or even her hit, “Mamush,” featuring Yuki Chiba, which she’ll probably do because that song was everywhere last year. She was on her Hot Girl Summer tour this past year, so just like for SWEAT, if that’s any indication of what she’s going to do on stage, then I know her set is going to be a blast.

keshi

I’m so excited that Keshi is going to be performing this year at Coachella. His music is so good, and I adore everything he releases. His album GABRIEL carried me all throughout 2022 because it’s so good. I loved tracks like “HELL/HEAVEN,” “ANGOSTURA,” and the title track, “GABRIEL,” which is a beautiful song that everyone should listen to. I’ve also been obsessed with his newest album, released last year, Requiem. I could talk about how much I love this album, especially the song “Texas.” Keshi’s currently on tour and has been killing it so far. I think his set is going to be fun and chill, just like his music, which is perfect for something more relaxed at Coachella.

japanese breakfast