This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunrise on the Reaping.**

With the official end of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping weekend extravaganza, it’s finally time to compile every thought I had during its 2-hour 38-minute runtime. This movie’s release has been a Top 10 most talked-about event for me and, honestly, everyone who’s ever enjoyed the franchise. Regardless of whether you’re a book or movie truther, this film produced a tear count that could’ve filled the theater.

There was plenty of conversation preceding the release, with people trying to figure out how much of the book would make it into the movie and what would be lost in the art of adaptation. Counting down the days to Nov. 20 felt like a fever dream, but now that it’s finally here, there’s so much to discuss.

My Expectations

Never in my life have I been the type of person to be completely distraught if a movie adaptation wasn’t exactly like the book. Books are a completely different medium compared to movies, so my expectations weren’t for perfection. Even then, I was pleasantly surprised and very happy about how it turned out.

Was I nervous? Absolutely. Was I barely holding it together my entire time in the theatre? Also, a resounding yes. Besides the absolute perfection that was the entire cast, I feel as though the movie did a fantastic job of adapting the book into a watchable movie.

One critique I’m hearing the most is that the movie wasn’t as gory as people wished. To this, I can only say, why are you surprised? Suzanne Collins made this a PG-13 movie for a reason, and we can’t exactly see naked bones and decapitation in a movie for preteens. Looking at this movie as one for preteens, I think it did it perfectly.

Overall, my expectations were met. For book readers, it can feel lackluster in parts, but the movie can’t reach the same amount of gore as the books can. Reading versus seeing is very different. For our movie truthers, I don’t think much was missed, besides a few key scenes.

Missing Scenes

I’d be completely silly if I were to write a review and didn’t mention the scenes that were omitted from the book in the movie. Mentioning all of the missing scenes would not only take hours upon hours, but would be mildly ridiculous. In light of this, we’re narrowing it down to the scenes I greatly missed in no particular order.

Maysilee & Maritte’s short alliance

For starters, Maysilee and Maritte’s brief alliance is one storyline that wasn’t included that bothered me enough to make me genuinely upset. Towards the latter end of the 50th Hunger Games, Maysilee and Maritte formed a short-lived alliance to take down a group of three Gamemakers who came into the arena to fix something after the attempted arena takedown. The girls manage to take the Gamemakers on, and Maysilee uses this as an excuse to call out the Capitol for their part in the game.

Overall, this alliance all but solidified their deaths in the arena, Maritte by the squirrel mutts and Maysilee by the birds. Without this scene, Maysilee’s death seems to be all about Haymitch and his defiance, not her strength and actions to defy the Capitol. Did the exclusion of this scene break the movie? No, but I missed it greatly.

The Chocolate Scene

The exclusion of the chocolate scene in particular is one that I got spoilers for almost immediately upon release of the film. For book readers, like me, who are very attached to recurring themes and motifs, losing this scene between adaptations wasn’t my favorite. It may seem very minor, but this piece of the game is one that cements what we all already know about the truth of the games: these tributes are just children.

For this particular piece, we follow Haymitch as he protects Wellie during the final three. As he nurses her back to health, they’re sent a gift of chocolate, which they begin to enjoy when Silka finds her way to the base of the tree where they’re hiding. Silka begins to cry, and Haymitch shares the chocolate with her.

With this minor moment cut, we forget the overall idea that even a career is just a child forced to do wrong, and we lose this small moment of camaraderie between districts.

Haymitch’s Bird Cage

Most of the before and after of Haymitch’s game can feel rushed and as though we missed a lot of key detail. One that was missed and not touched on for a second was Haymitch’s bird cage following the winning of the game. President Snow seeks to show that Haymitch is shown off in a hanging cage, allowing Capitol citizens to feed him through the bars like a wild animal.

The loss of this scene directly relates to the killing of Haymitch’s mom and brother, only agreeing to the cage in hopes that Snow will spare his family. Naturally, he doesn’t, but this is a large part of the aftermath we missed. After missing so much of the before, including Haymitch’s birthday cake, the scoring process, and the internal politics of the Newcomers.

Lou Lou

Finally, Lou Lou is a little girl who was stolen from somewhere to replace Louella McCoy after her accidental death during the chariot parade. While Lou Lou was an important character in the film and definitely tugged on the heartstrings of readers and watchers alike, many of her key details and moments were missed in the movie.

Doing a quick runthrough of her missed moments so we don’t get viciously long-winded, much of Lou Lou’s uncanny details are lost. We don’t get to see or hear the pump in her chest or enjoy much of her eerie behavior outside of her being vaguely unsettling. Her interview is also cut, losing the moment she calls all the Capitol citizens murderers before collapsing.

Lastly, while the movie doesn’t divulge where she was from, the book mentions that she was probably from District 11 due to her singing parts of a harvest song from the district.

Afterthoughts

If The Hunger Games ever decided to create a Lord of the Rings style uncut, six-hour version of this film, I would watch it. Even though I want more and would love to see everything under the sun, I think this movie was pretty wonderful when looking at it as a movie adaptation. The only change would be the wigs worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, because those were frankly awful.

I’m so looking forward to hopefully getting one more book and movie in this franchise, as fans are desperate to round out one more trilogy. A big thank you to Joseph Zada for this incredible dystopian fix. I’ll be back in that theater momentarily.

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