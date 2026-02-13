My Top 15 Musicals of 2025-2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed musical fanatic, trips to the Big Apple always shine with the promise of another new musical to watch. With nearly 20 shows under my belt, here’s my current ranking of the performances glistening across the beautiful Broadway stage right now.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow (TFS)

Partly because of my reputation as a massive Stranger Things fan, this remains my favorite show on Broadway. My reasoning for adoring this show so much stems from its ability to remain fresh in the ever-changing world of show business. When was the last time you partook in an interactive mystery and horror show? Not to mention the incredible special effects, lighting, and audio that had me basically jumping out of my seat in both fear and joy. The ending is spooky perfection, and the show really immerses you in Hawkins and helps you connect to the original work and characters in ways I've never seen built upon before.

Hadestown

I'm prefacing this ranking by saying that I watched the version of Hadestown with Jack Wolfe, so my experience was just heightened to perfection. However, after watching many performances and listening to the full soundtrack repeatedly, I can say Hadestown is just that good. From the live jazz band to the ever-moving stage, the can audience really feel engaged in one evolving story. There aren't too many theatrics, which I love, as it doesn't draw away from the true highlight of this musical: the heart. Eurydice and Orpheus simply shine on stage, and "Wait for Me" is my all-time favorite Broadway track, ever. I love a good show where I end in tears, and this show delivers that and more: it gives hope.

The Great Gatsby

The roaring '20s are already bait for an excellent musical, but add F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel into the mix, and this musical just soars. With an equal balance of high and low moments (see: "New Money" followed by "For Better or Worse"), my heartstrings are equally pulled and wowed. Plus, Broadway legends Eva Noblezada (Hadestown original cast) and Samantha Pauly (Six Original Cast) radiate sophisticated excellence in their roles as Daisy Buchanan and Jordan Baker. The symbolism of the green light shining bright at varying times completes this musical for me.

Les Misérables (Les Mis)

Back to my love of depressing shows, Les Misérables is a testament to true theater excellence: despite being on Broadway since the '80s, it's still relevant and popular in the present day. That alone can be attributed to the iconic storytelling and discography, from "On My Own" to "One More Day" and "I Dreamed a Dream," it seems like there are no misses. I can't watch this show without bawling my eyes out, and *spoiler* Javert and Gavroche's deaths always leave me inspired and grateful for my life. This show has my heart. While not exactly on Broadway itself, Les Mis is currently touring across America and will eventually return to New York. The tour excludes some key Les Mis aspects, such as the revolving stage, as well as less theatrics due to the constant movement of the tour. Solely because of this, Les Mis isn't ranked as number one. I can only imagine how incredible a permanent Broadway installation could be.

The Outsiders

This is how a new musical, only two years old, can beat Broadway classics like Wicked and Chicago. With brief allusions to West Side Story (which I adore), The Outsiders sparks important conversations about friendship and loyalty in the new environment of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Novelty shines through The Outsiders, from real dirt on stage to fire burning through sets and incredibly intricate fight scenes blocked in slow motion amidst real rain. These scenes are like no others I've ever seen on stage. All I can say is that The Outsiders is more than deserving of the "Best Musical" Tony they received in 2024.

Back to the Future: The Musical (BTTF)

I surprised myself with ranking Back to the Future so high, but while revisiting this soundtrack, I forgot how fun and camp it really is. With an incredible set, which may or may not include a flying car, as well as a cast that truly embodies their characters, BTTF is pure '80s joy. The soundtrack is also something fresh that brings back early 2010 musical vibes with cheeky jokes and one-liners. The music makes the already iconic storyline soar. BTTF is also currently touring like Les Mis.

Chicago

A classic diluted over time is Chicago in a nutshell. The soundtrack is undeniably legendary, but I feel like the Broadway version struggles to live up to the infamous 2002 movie of the same name. It's just so hard to beat Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger, especially when Broadway is casting Roxie as celebrities instead of professionally trained singers and actors (Whitney Leavitt, looking at you). Chicago is incredible, but it could do so much better.

Hamilton

It hurts to rank this so low since "Wait for It" was one of my top songs of 2025, but Hamilton is a whirlwind, which works both in its favor and against it. Lin-Manuel Miranda is a lyrical genius, but his raps sometimes lead to sensory overload and trouble following major plot lines. If you have no prior knowledge of Hamilton or American history, you run a decent chance of getting lost mid-show. That's not to diss the whole soundtrack, as Hamilton has given us some of the best Broadway hits of all time.

Wicked

Wicked suffers from the same overexposure problem as Chicago, and despite it having some beautiful tracks like "For Good," as well as fun, upbeat moments like "Dancing Through Life," I feel like it lacks heart. There's not much difference from the movie, so I feel like Wicked as a whole has also lost its overall appeal and novelty and is now overshadowed.

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is a cult-classic show, and for good reason. It's genuinely so fun once you get behind the 'whole being dead thing.' The show lacks the emotional depth and novelty that other shows on this list have, but that doesn't mean you should miss out on it! There are lots of bangers in this soundtrack, from "Dead Mom" to "No Reason," that are sure to get a laugh.

Six: The Musical

Six is my favorite musical to recommend for those looking for incredible vocals. These queens can sing like it's nobody's business. Six isn't like other musicals in the way that it tells a story through acting and plotline; it's more of a pop concert than a real Broadway show. It lacks length as well, but the history and pop hits from Six make it worth it for those tweens looking for a fun show to see.

MJ: The Musical

This musical is great, don't get me wrong. I'm just a sucker for new Broadway showtunes, and I already know Michael Jackson's discography front to back, contributing to its low ranking. The cast, set, and storyline are all incredible and worth your time if you love MJ.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

As a Harry Potter megafan in all senses, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production leaves me disappointed in what could've been. The characters drive this play, but the show drags at times more than I would've liked. I loved seeing our golden trio back, as well as the budding friendships of their children, but at what cost?

Aladdin

Aladdin on Broadway adds basically nothing new to the original work, which makes it a skip for me. I'd rather spend my time watching something new and fresh rather than something I can find on Disney+ (in two iterations already). The Genie, as always, shines though!

Mamma Mia!