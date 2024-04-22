My Favorite Brand Sponsors From Coachella Weekend 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It wasn’t just the music and fashion that stole the spotlight at the first weekend of Coachella this year. Coachella is often coined as the “Influencer Olympics,” and we know that big-name brands spare no expense when they sponsor influencer trips to the festival.

2024 was no exception. Leading brands Poppi and Tarte maintained their renowned reputations. Meanwhile, emerging brands Supergoop and Bye Bambi created quite a buzz with their influencer events. These brands immersed influencers in an extravagant experience, from wellness activations to beauty lounges and exclusive parties. These four brand sponsorships left an undeniable mark on the Coachella 2024 landscape.

POPPI

Poppi, the prebiotic soda company, pulled out all the stops by sending influencer Alix Earle and her friends to the music festival. Poppi ensured every moment was filled with excitement and indulgence for Earle and her entourage. This included an expansive private desert estate, specialty rides, and VIP access to exclusive events.

Poppi mainly promoted their new lemon-lime flavor. They decked out the influencer house with cute decorations like lemon-lime pool floaties, a fully stocked fridge with every Poppi flavor, and even a wall reading “CoachEarlea.”

Poppi made headlines by only sending Earle and her friends, whereas we typically see brands grouping different influencers into one trip and one house. This has been problematic in the past. Earle was accompanied by her sister Ashton Earle and her friends Patrick Ta, Kristen Konefal, and Zach Zumb for weekend one. The group appeared to have a marvelous time.

Tarte cosmetics

Surprising to no one, Tarte Cosmetics, the OG of brand-sponsored influencer trips, spoiled several influencers for the first weekend of the festival. Notable influencers like Lauren Wolfe, Audrey Trullinger, and Anna Heid were just some of the guests in attendance. Through their luxurious accommodations that included a private chef and a full glam team, Tarte left no stone unturned in their collaboration with the Beachwaver. They ensured their influencers felt like VIPs throughout the weekend.

The influencers were treated to a glamorous stay at a lavish desert mansion. This was complete with personalized welcome gifts and, of course, unlimited access to Tarte Cosmetics makeup products. Tarte also organized a series of exclusive events, including yoga, skincare consultations, and first looks at their latest products. Although this trip looked incredible, I’ll admit I was sad to see that the original “Trippin with Tarte” girlies like Alishia Marie and Remi Ashton were not in attendance.

SUPERGOOP

The skincare brand Supergoop created a “Glowtel” for various beauty influencers and celebrities like Cierra Ramirez. Supergoop highlighted the importance of sun protection and advertised their Glowscreen. They housed guests in a desert villa complete with a gorgeous pool and fully stocked gifting suite that influencers were calling a “mini Sephora.” Influencers were treated to Pilates and barre classes, matching workout sets, and numerous aesthetic backgrounds perfect for Instagram and TikTok content creation.

BYE BAMBI

In a nod to sustainability and eco-conscious fashion, the Bye Bambi clothing brand hosted a “girls’ trip” for influencers Izzy Armitage, Jasmine Tavares, and more. The iconic Bambi Bus transported the group from their dessert mansion to the festival and back. Bye Bambi also styled each guest from head to toe in addition to other notable influencers who didn’t attend Coachella with the brand, such as Rhegan777. Kali Uchis wore the brand’s Barbie set during her performance with Tyler the Creator, helping to showcase the brand’s growing popularity.

Coachella Weekend 1 produced a spectacle of influencer brand trips and sponsorships. Big-name brands went above and beyond to orchestrate extravagant trips for social media personalities. Through Poppi’s attention to detail and Tarte’s lavish accommodations and exclusive events, each brand showcased the power of influencer partnerships. They captivated audiences and solidified their brand presence. The Coachella 2024 influencer scene epitomized the evolving landscape of influencer marketing in the digital age.

