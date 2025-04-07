Morgan Wallen’s ‘SNL’ Appearance And A Deep Dive Into His Career and Controversial Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Morgan Wallen’s career in country music has been anything but ordinary. From small-town kid to chart-topper, his journey has been filled with massive highs and equally public lows. Despite his controversy, Wallen remains one of country music’s most in-demand artists, making headlines again with his Saturday Night Live (SNL) guest appearance.

Here’s a recap of his career and controversies to date!

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born in Sneedville, Tennessee, Wallen was encouraged by his parents to pursue his love of music. While he initially pursued baseball with hopes of going pro, an injury derailed that dream, leading him to focus on his other passion: music.

In 2014, Wallen got his start on The Voice, where he was part of both Usher’s and Adam Levine’s teams. Though he was eliminated in the playoffs, the exposure to the industry solidified his desire to continue his career. Shortly after, he moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

Rise to Fame

Wallen’s big break was in 2017 when his song “Up Down,” which featured Florida Georgia Line, hit country radio. His debut album, If I Know Me, released in 2018, brought more hits, such as “Whiskey Glasses,” cementing his place as a rising star. It was Dangerous: The Double Album, released in 2021, that propelled him into superstardom, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and shattering several streaming records.

Controversies

Despite his success, Wallen has had several controversies that threatened his career. In 2020, he was disinvited from SNL after he was seen partying during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later apologized and was given a second chance, appearing on the show in December 2020, where he even poked fun at himself in a skit.

However, his biggest controversy was early in 2021 when he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The response was swift; radio stations pulled his music, he was suspended from his record label, and he was banned from major award ceremonies for a period. Wallen apologized publicly and retreated from the spotlight for a period.

Along with this, Wallen has faced criticism for canceling multiple performances at the last minute, including concerts in Mississippi and Tampa, disappointing fans. Additionally, in April 2024, he was arrested in Nashville on charges of reckless endangerment for throwing a barstool off a rooftop bar. These have added to the polarizing nature of his public persona, with some viewing them as signs of irresponsibility.

Redemption and Latest SNL Appearance

Over time, Wallen has worked to restore his reputation and come back into the spotlight. He donated to the Black Music Action Coalition and maintained a lower profile while he continued to produce music.

Despite this, he’s faced criticism after his recent SNL appearance, where he’s seen departing straight after the event, rather than saying thank you to the cast. This moment was captured on camera during the end credits.

Afterward, he soon posted a photo on his Instagram story of his plane with the caption, “Get me to God’s country,” which some people took as meaning a dismissal of the show and environment. His quick departure drew mixed reactions.

Some felt it was rude and unprofessional, while others defended his decision, arguing that he wasn’t obligated to stay and may have simply preferred to return to a more comfortable setting.

What’s Next for Wallen?

​Morgan Wallen’s journey has been one of talent and controversy. While his past mistakes have sparked significant debate, his ability to bounce back and maintain a loyal fan base speaks to his impact on country music.

In 2024, he concluded his record-breaking One Night At A Time Tour, performing across 10 countries. Building on this momentum, Wallen announced his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, set for release in May 2025, and will begin a new tour in June 2025. As his career continues, he leaves fans and critics alike interested to see what comes next.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!