Meet America’s Favorite Quarterback: Jalen Hurts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It seems like everybody who watched Super Bowl LIX this year cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles as they won their second Super Bowl title. They played a fabulous game and were led by their fearless starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to an 18-point victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

I know you’ve heard his name floating around in the weeks since the game and are probably wondering what the hype’s about, so I’m here to give a little more insight into Philadelphia’s, and America’s, favorite quarterback.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Hurts played football in high school before committing to play football at the University of Alabama in 2016. During his time on the team, Alabama made back-to-back CFP National Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017, winning the 2017 National Championship and later winning the 2018 SEC Championship.

In 2018, Hurts graduated and transferred to the University of Oklahoma after being benched by Alabama’s coach for rising star Tua Tagovailoa (who is now a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins). Hurts helped Oklahoma make it to the CFP semifinals in 2019, but they didn’t make it any further. His time at Oklahoma only lasted a year, as he graduated with his master’s degree in 2020 and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, kicking off his professional career.

Hurts’ time with the Eagles so far has given us some amazing stats for his career, especially in the Super Bowl. One absolutely insane stat is that he rushed for a quarterback Super Bowl record of 72 yards and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl record of a combined 577 rushing and passing yards.

Despite his crazy Super Bowl performance, in an MVP press interview, he said, “When it’s all said and done for me, I won’t measure my success off of any numbers or statistics or passing yards or touchdowns or anything like that. I measure it off of rings and championships.” It’s clear that Hurts likes to put his money where his mouth is and try to rack up as many big wins as possible for himself and his team.

Aside from his stellar career, Hurts is also known for making history with his all-female management team, three of whom are Black women. This is such a historically significant move because only 23 percent of sports agents are women. When asked about why he chose this team, he simply says that it “happened organically” and that he was “seeking out the best.”

His team is headed by his primary agent, Nicole Lynn, who was able to extend his contract with the Eagles, which is worth $255 million. Rachel Everett, Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, Chantal Romain, and Jenna Malphrus are also on his team. These women are some of the best in their field, so it’s nice to see them in a male-dominated fields, especially during Black History Month and before Women’s History Month.

Hurts has become so popular recently, not just because of his Super Bowl win but also because he’s someone who seems to enjoy what he does. Not only does he have amazing game stats, but he also surrounds himself with people who seem to reflect his values and his love of playing football.

He’s also really attractive — the amount of edits I’ve seen on TikTok about this man has skyrocketed in the last few days, especially from when he was a guest star on Quinta Brunson’s show Abbott Elementary (it was season three, episode two, just in case you were wondering).

Jalen Hurts truly is such a great football player with a great face. I’m not a football expert, but it was so much fun learning about his history and his team during his time in the NFL. I hope this gave you a little more insight into who Hurts is in the wake of his Super Bowl win. Go birds!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!