The Relationship Dynamics of ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Season 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Love Island: All Stars brings back past islanders for a second chance at love. The season has been airing daily since Jan. 13 with fun challenges and sun-filled days. Islanders who were once young and carefree are now more mature and seeking real connections. But are these couples truly compatible, or are they going to be sleeping on the day beds?

Here’s a look at the couples this season, ranked by compatibility.

Ekin-Su and Curtis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨JENNA✨ (@love.island_fpx) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a TV personality and model, originally appeared on Love Island season eight, where she won first place with Davide Sanclimenti. Curtis Pritchard, a dancer, was part of season five and finished in fourth place with Maura Higgins. At first, I was skeptical about their pairing, as their personalities seemed to clash. However, their first date outside the villa proved their undeniable chemistry. They have excellent banter, share cute moments, and have both put all their eggs into one basket, making them the most compatible couple.

Grace and Luca

Grace Jackson, a model and marketing agency owner, entered the villa as a bombshell (an islander who enters the villa after day one) on season 11 and was dumped on Day 52. Luca Bish, a fishmonger, joined season eight on day one and became the runner-up with Gemma Owen. Initially, Luca hesitated to put himself out there again, but the bombshell Grace walked in and was instantly his type on paper. She brought him out of his shell, and they’ve been growing a strong, drama-free relationship built on communication and cuddles. They’re in it for the long haul, settling down and finding love.

Gabby and Casey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) Gabby Allen, a dancer and fitness instructor, was a contestant on Love Island season three. She entered on day seven and left in fourth place with Marcel Somerville. Casey O’Gorman, a recruitment consultant, was a bombshell on season nine and was dumped on Day 51. Gabby and Casey have had a buzzing connection, but they’ve had one minor disagreement over a kissing challenge. They resolved it quickly, demonstrating solid communication. However, Casey’s track record as a player in previous seasons is concerning. They could make a strong couple if he’s genuinely ready to settle down.

Catherine and Nas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒞𝒶𝓉𝒽𝓎 (@catherine_agbaje) Catherine Agbaje, a real estate agent and social media influencer, appeared on season 10 and was dumped after Casa Amor, a separate villa used to test the relationships between islanders. Nas Majeed, a content creator, was a first-day islander on season six and left on Day 30. Though they are no longer a couple, they had a good connection early on. Their friendship had the potential to evolve into something more profound, but they struggled with differing relationship expectations. After days of trying, they mutually split, signaling that not all relationships on Love Island are romantic.

Kaz and Montell

Kaz Crossley, a fashion influencer from season four, entered as a bombshell during Casa Amor and finished in third place with Josh Denzel. Montell McKenzie, a semi-professional footballer, entered as a bombshell on season 10 but was dumped on Day 38. They’re a newer relationship, and little has been shown about their dynamic. Kaz’s history of moving between men has raised concerns about her intentions — whether she’s in the villa for love or fame. Still, they share chemistry, and time will tell if this relationship solidifies.

Tina and Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) Tina Stinnes, a business owner and TV personality, was a bombshell on season two but was dumped on Day 40. Scott Thomas, a PR professional, was part of season two and left in third place with Kady McDermott. Early on, Tina and Scott showed strong chemistry, but in episode 14, Scott admitted to other islanders that he wasn’t feeling as strongly for Tina as she was for him. His honesty was a blow, and his handling of the situation came off as muggy (disrespectful), leading to a fractured relationship. They’re not as compatible as I once thought.

Harriett and Ron

Harriett Blackmore, a dancer, first appeared on season 11 and was dumped on Day 26. Ron Hall, a financial advisor, was a runner-up in season nine with Lana Jenkins. Ron initially expressed interest in getting to know Harriett but admitted the spark wasn’t there. Harriett, meanwhile, still has feelings for her ex, Ronnie (who is also in the villa), and is contemplating whether to pursue him or give Ron a chance. Their compatibility is clearly lacking, but they remain open to seeing where things go.

Elma and Ronnie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elma Pazar (@elmapazar) Elma Pazar, an eyelash technician, entered Love Island season five as a late arrival but was dumped after just six days. Ronnie Vint, a semi-professional footballer, joined season 11 on day one but left on Day 26. Their relationship has been rocky, with little trust or chemistry. Ronnie’s actions — particularly taking Kaz to the secret garden (an area of the villa where islanders take someone they’re not in a couple with) and kissing her while still coupled up with Elma — led to significant tension. When Ronnie’s ex, Harriett, re-entered the villa, his head immediately turned, leaving Elma feeling mugged off (disrespected). Elma eventually ends things, and Ronnie might forever be sleeping on the daybeds unless he can find a new connection.

Bonus: Olivia and Marcel