Lizzy Mcalpine’s Journey to Broadway

Lizzy McAlpine has captivated listeners worldwide with her music, gaining traction through TikTok, collaborations with famous artists, and her social media presence. She grew rapidly in fame through early YouTube covers and the song “ceilings’” success as a TikTok trend.

McAlpine has written three albums: Give Me A Minute (2020), Five Seconds Flat (2022), and most recently, Older (2024). Late last year, McAlpine released a music video for “Pushing it Down and Praying” featuring Role Model. She also appeared at the Broadway music festival Elsie Fest on Sept. 8, 2024, where she performed alongside Broadway actors Rachel Zegler, Jordan Fisher, Darren Criss, and Joy Woods.

In addition to her growing discography, McAlpine has sold out multiple tours across the U.S. and Europe, solidifying her place as a rising star in the music industry. But McAlpine’s talents expand beyond songwriting. As hinted by her presence at Elsie Fest and interactions with current Broadway stars, McAlpine’s name is up-and-coming in the stage lights of the Big Apple.

On Nov. 21, 2024, McAlpine announced she would be making her Broadway debut alongside Jeremy Jordan, who is currently starring in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, in the show Floyd Collins by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau. Playing the role of Floyd’s sister, Nellie Collins, she will be making her debut on March 27 in previews of the show, which is scheduled to open on April 21.

McAlpine announced the news on her Instagram and TikTok. Her Instagram announcement features the official article, a photo of a tweet she made in 2021 saying that her “goal in life is to sing with Jeremy Jordan,” to which he responded, “I’m in,” and a selfie of Jordan, Jason Gotay, and herself at the workshop for the show.

Her TikTok announcement also shares a picture of the official cast announcement behind Jordan’s part (“Today’s the day!”) in the song “Only Tea” from The Great Gatsby.

As if it wasn’t already a great month for McAlpine’s fans, three weeks later, she posted a video on her YouTube page documenting the entire audition process for the show. She began shooting the video in September, revealing that she had been filming and submitting self-tapes, wanting to do more in the acting realm. Soon after, she flew to New York for two callbacks for the role. She then toured Europe for the Older and Wiser tour and returned to New York in November for the workshop of Floyd Collins.

Throughout the video, Lizzy openly shares her emotions about the audition process. She expressed that performing on Broadway had been her lifelong dream, yet as she advanced further in the auditions, she began to doubt her abilities. Honestly, unfiltered emotion in her music and online has created a stronger connection within her fanbase, inspiring an even greater support for her journey.

The video ends on Nov. 17, a couple of days after the workshop ended, and she received the full offer for the role of Nellie Collins.

What does this mean for us theater kids and indie music fans? It means we get to see Jeremy Jordan and Lizzy Mcalpine on a stage together in a folk-style musical in New York City. Say less. If you don’t see me sitting front and center, find me at the stage door after the show, pushing my way to the front for an autograph.

