Live From London, It’s… ‘SNL,’ Actually!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adapting the cultural institution that is Saturday Night Live (SNL) can’t be an easy task, so when Saturday Night Live UK premiered this week, it faced a pretty intense challenge: how do you honor the original while not being a carbon copy?

The result is a premiere that feels pretty familiar, but also pretty experimental. It’s grounded in the original formula, yet still in the early stages of defining its own comedic voice. A British one, at that.

From its opening moments, SNL UK closely follows the structure we know. We start with a political cold open, transitioning into a monologue from our host for the night, Tina Fey, who made history as the youngest person to ever host SNL UK! We then move, of course, through a series of live and pre-recorded sketches, along with a “Weekend Update” segment.

This adherence to the traditional format definitely helps to anchor the show, making it recognizable to those (like me!) who are already fans of SNL. At the same time, the tone is distinctly British. The humor seems to be a bit drier, with subtle irony, rather than the fast-paced high energy of its American counterpart.

The difference in tone is, to me, one of the show’s most interesting qualities. For those who aren’t experts on British culture like me (credentials: I’ve seen Doctor Who), it may take some adjustment, though it also provides the opportunity for SNL UK to carve out its own identity.

Strengths and Growing Pains

As with most premiere episodes, of course, the sketches varied in effectiveness. This is something that it has in common with its American sister. Some segments stood out for their sharp writing and clever concepts and felt confident and well-suited to the British comedic style, allowing the show to lean into its strengths.

The pre-recorded sketches were another highlight, with tighter pacing and more polished execution. It being pre-recorded certainly helped with the nerves I’m sure the cast was feeling on that first night, and seemed to feel more cohesive, which suggests to me that the show may benefit from investing in this format alongside the live sketches.

Some live sketches, as is the case with live sketches, struggled with timing and length. Some ideas stretched beyond their strongest point, while others had somewhat predictable punchlines. Again, though, as an SNL enjoyer, this is all pretty consistent for SNL.

The Cast

@gaytimes Saturday Night Live UK premiered last night and we can’t stop thinking about Jack Shep’s impersonation of gay icon Princess Diana! The British version of the long-running US sketch show debuted with host Tina Fey and musical guest Wet Leg. ‘The Last Supper with David Attenborough’ saw a dinner party featuring a number of resurrected British icons, including Princess Di, Freddie Mercury and Elizabeth I 👏 #snl #princessdiana #diana #tinafey #saturdaynightlive ♬ original sound – GAY TIMES

A key element of any SNL iteration is its cast, and SNL UK has gifted us with a group of performers who show some serious promise, even if they’re just starting to develop their on-screen chemistry. Several cast members demonstrated strong comedic instincts, particularly in character-driven roles and impression work.

One cast member, Jack Shep, delivered an impression of the people’s princess, Princess Diana, that I genuinely can’t stop thinking about. I’m not even sure why he was so good at that.

Another impression in the cold open, George Fouracres as Keir Starmer, was quite good, as well. Something I appreciated was that I could immediately tell how much of the UK feels about the man from that impression, much like James Austin Johnson’s President Trump in the original SNL.

If I haven’t mentioned it, I’m a pretty big fan of SNL. This is sometimes embarrassing to admit, depending on who you tell. My favorite part of most episodes is “Weekend Update,” a segment where the host(s) discuss the news of the world, and in true SNL fashion, make fun of it.

I’m very happy to report that SNL UK’s first-ever “Weekend Update” genuinely made me chuckle. Audibly, not just in my head. The hosts, Ania Magliano and Paddy Young, stayed true to the general vibe of SNL’s tone, while not sacrificing their own personalities.

Influence and Originality

One of the most notable challenges facing SNL UK, as I mentioned, is balancing its connection to the original series with the need to establish its own identity. The challenge here was establishing itself not just as any comedy show, but as Saturday Night Live, yet also appealing to the audience watching from the UK.

The premiere leans heavily on the structure and style of the American version, which provides a strong foundation. The jury’s still out on whether this limits the show’s distinctiveness, but so far, it holds its own. I was very pleased to see, unlike American SNL, the cast of SNL UK can curse, as pointed out by Michael Cera.

The moments that diverge from this model, like when British cultural references and humor are highlighted, are often the most engaging. These segments suggest that the show’s long-term success will rest in its willingness to move beyond the imitations of the original show and lean more fully into what makes it unique.

The Host

Having Tina Fey as the inaugural host adds that layer of familiarity and credibility to the premiere. As a figure very closely related to SNL’s legacy, her presence helps bridge that gap between the original series and its UK adaptation.

Final Thoughts

The debut of SNL UK is, of course, not without its flaws, but it represents a strong and very promising start. It’s the first episode, so it’s a work in progress. Uneven, yeah, but absolutely filled with potential.

The premiere was so compelling because of what it suggests for the future. Considering this was only the first episode, I’m excited to see what comes of the show.

With continued development, SNL UK has the potential to evolve into a distinctive (and successful) addition to the SNL franchise. For now, it offers an intriguing introduction and a reason to keep watching as it finds its footing.

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