Listen Up!: 5 New Australian Songs To Add to Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m always looking for new music, and if you are too, then this space is for you! I started my musical expansion journey in 2018 after finally making enough babysitting money to allocate some to buying my first month of Spotify Premium (it was between that or the Fortnite Battle Pass). I was sick of listening to my dad’s commercial break-filled Sirius XM and set out to listen to everything I’d never heard before. Now I’d like to share that world with you!

These songs are by Aussie artists Angus & Julia Stone, Dope Lemon, Spacey Jane, Tame Impala, and The Belair Lip Bombs. When I ask people if they have heard of these artists, the answer is always no (excluding Tame Impala, of course). These five Australian artists are near and dear to my heart, even though I’d likely have to fly across the ocean to see some of them perform live.

“Cape Forestier” by Angus & Julia Stone Angus & Julia Stone, an Aussie sibling duo, have such a unique, light, and airy sound with this song that moves through the whole album. It’s a song that feels nostalgic, but also hopeful about moving forward into what the future holds, asking the listener, “Where do we go from here?” They started making music together in 2006 and really broke through with their song “Big Jet Plane” in 2010, which was used in the show Suits and the movie The Edge of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson. Since then, both have done some solo work but reunited for the Cape Forestier album, released in 2024. This indie pop whimsical title track is definitely worth a listen and a spot in your playlist! “Marinade” by Dope Lemon Dope Lemon, aka Angus Stone’s solo career, masters psychedelic surf-rock. As his most listened to track, “Marinade” is a great introduction to Dope Lemon’s discography. He was my top artist on my 2025 Spotify Wrapped (top .01% of listeners), so I’d consider myself well-versed in his music. I got the opportunity to see him perform live in Atlanta last summer, and it was the best concert I’ve been to. This song just has this cool vibe to it that you feel instantly as the guitar line begins. If you’re looking for something to get stuck in your head for days, “Marinade” is right up your alley. “Feeding the Family” by Spacey Jane One of Spacey Jane’s first releases, “Feeding the Family,” is regarded as their breakout song and is still one of their most listened to tracks after releasing three more albums. Spacey Jane has a way of making lyrically devastating songs with the catchiest upbeat soundtracks. The contrast between the heartbreaking lyrics and the lively rock instrumentation really resonates with me because emotions are complex like that! This song makes you want to dance around your living room, but also kick a hole in the wall at the same time. The feeling from their songwriting and instruments is felt deep inside the soul, like with some of their other songs, “Booster Seat,” “Good For You,” and “Lots of Nothing,” which you should definitely check out if you enjoy “Feeding the Family.” “Patience” by Tame Impala Okay, most people know Tame Impala, but do you know the song “Patience”? This single was released in 2019 between his Currents and The Slow Rush albums. This completely underrated song is reminiscent of the Innerspeaker album mixed with Currents. The sound reminds me of the “waves – Tame Impala Remix” by Miguel that came out in 2016. This song just makes me crave a drive with the windows down, having a movie moment. “Hey You” by The Belair Lip Bombs I discovered The Belair Lip Bombs as openers for a Spacey Jane concert at the beginning of Fall 2025 and haven’t been able to get enough since. This indie rock group’s lead singer, guitarist, and keyboardist, Maisie Everett, conveys so much emotion in her voice you can’t help but feel the desperation of the line “it isn’t fair if I have to tell you when I need you there,” a more sophisticated phrasing of “if he wanted to, he would.” This guitar-driven track expresses the need to be with someone, but how hard it is when you aren’t seen by them, begging the other person to give something to show they’re still there with you. The popularization of the realization that no one has to settle for the bare minimum in this generation makes this song extremely relatable as Everett asks her partner to give it their all.

These songs have been on non-stop repeat for me, and I hope you’ll love them too. If you’re looking for your next musical obsession, make sure to check out these amazing Australian artists. I’ve compiled a Spotify playlist of these songs so you don’t have to search so far for them!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!