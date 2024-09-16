Hauk Tuah Girl Launches ‘Talk Tuah’ Podcast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Something I’ve noticed over the past couple of years is the rise in popularity of podcasts. Every celebrity and their mother is starting a podcast where they talk about whatever they want, for however long they want. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of great ones out there, but the number of celebrities who seem to start podcasts randomly is a lot and the list is only getting bigger. A name that has just been added to that list is none other than Hailey Welch, the “Hauk Tuah girl.”

Hailey Welch is an internet sensation who rose to fame when a clip of her making a sexual joke went viral. After the video was posted back in June of this year, she became known as “Hauk Tuah girl.” Since then, she has gained millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, has appeared onstage with Zach Bryan at one of his shows, and has even created her own clothing company called “16 Minutes.”

On top of all her success, she announced in a YouTube video last week that she will be hosting a podcast called Talk Tuah, with her first episode having aired on Tuesday, Sept. 10. I’m not going to lie, in my opinion, the title Talk Tuah is pretty clever.

Based on what I’ve seen from Welch on social media, I was curious to see what her podcast would be about.

The first episode of Talk Tuah features guest star Whitney Cummings, who is best known for being a stand-up comedian. To start, I will admit that I’m not the most avid podcast listener. Yes, I do enjoy listening to them on occasion in my car or at the gym, but I wouldn’t call myself an expert in podcasts.

Even though I don’t listen to a lot of podcasts, I was excited to listen to Talk Tuah because I genuinely didn’t know what type of content her podcast would be. After listening to the first episode, however, I was very underwhelmed.

During the whole hour episode, Welch and Cummings just…talked. I get it, that’s what podcasts are supposed to be about. Two or more people, sitting on a couch and talking to each other. Even so, it didn’t seem like there was any structure to the conversation. It felt like they were just talking in circles around each other.

Based on podcasts that I have listened to in the past, such as Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy or Alisha Marie and Remi Ashten’s Pretty Basic, the interviewer asks the guest a few questions that make the conversation flow well in a positive direction.

In Talk Tuah, it seemed like there were no interview questions prepared, which made the conversation topic seem random and choppy.

With this being Talk Tuah’s first episode, it’s more understandable that it wasn’t one of the best podcast episodes I’ve ever listened to. However, don’t let this deter you from listening to it yourself! Welch has a an engaging personality, so I believe that the quality of the episodes will improve later in the series.