Let’s Roundup the Stagecoach Festival Lineup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Following Coachella is a country music fan’s heaven: Stagecoach. For three days starting on April 25, this festival will hit the California desert. Last year featured artists ranging from Luke Bryan to Kane Brown. However, the singers that they’ve booked for this year are some of my personal favorites. They’re sure to bring the heat. With the wide range of new and established artists, I will break down each day for you. Yee-haw!

Day 1 – Friday

If I were only able to attend on one day, I would choose Friday. If you’re a fan of The Great American Bar Scene, then you would love to know that Zach Bryan is headlining. Out of all the performers, he’s one of the biggest artists. If you need some new song recommendations, then I would suggest “28” and “Better Days” featuring John Mayer. Zach will definitely bring in a large crowd! In a surprising twist, Lana Del Rey is also on the lineup. This is probably in line with her new album, rumored to be a country release! I am so excited to see which songs she will perform. Nikki Lane, who does a lot of collaborations with Del Ray, is also booked for Friday. Other artists on this day include Brothers Osborne, Whiskey Myers, and Sierra Ferrell.

Day 2 – Saturday

Jelly Roll will be headlining on Saturday. He has a new album coming out on Oct. 10! He’s a great performer and a top new country artist. Now, Stagecoach isn’t done with their surprises. On this day they have rapper Nelly’s Country Grammar, 25th anniversary. He is set to perform songs from that album, which will be really interesting amongst the other country performers. Sturgill Simpson will also be performing too! With songs like “You Can Have the Crown,” he is sure to have the crowd dancing and hollering. Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, and Dylan Gossett are set to perform on Saturday as well.

Day 3 – Sunday

The festival is ending with a country music staple, Luke Combs. Fans will be singing all of his songs, from his cover of “Fast Car” to “When It Rains It Pours.” In case you’re unfamiliar with him, he also released “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” which was featured in the movie Twisters. If we’re lucky, he’ll bring out Glen Powell during his performance. This day also features artists Sammy Hagar, Scotty McCreery, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

A late-night feature at the festival also has performers making their return to the festival. Stagecoach is bringing back Diplo’s Honkeytonk set, which will surely be a mix of EDM and country music. Further expanding the genres of music, they also have T-Pain and Creed booked.

Now that is a heavy lineup they have! If you’re looking for a new summer trip, Stagecoach is sure to be a fun festival! Hopefully, this lineup gave you some new inspiration for your playlists to try out, too.

