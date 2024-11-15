Last-Minute Songs To Add to Your Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Fall is in full swing! Putting on the perfect song can instantly boost my mood. I’ll give you some song recommendations to create or add to your fall playlist.

Soothing Songs

The first song I’ll suggest is a calming one that’s great to play when driving and looking at trees. The song is “The Welcome of the Dawn” by Roy Williams. His voice is soothing and pairs well with the instruments. Keeping with the same quiet melodies, I’d suggest “Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying” by Labi Siffre. The guitar in this song screams fall! Another fall classic for me is “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young, which has such a soft sound to it.

Folk Songs

Now, it’s time to turn up the volume a little bit. Slowly transitioning out of the slower songs, I’ll suggest songs from two of my favorite artists. A new fall staple for me is Zach Bryan. My top two from him are “Better Days,” featuring John Mayer, and “Sandpaper,” featuring Bruce Springsteen. My next suggestion is going to be “All Your’n” and “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers. All of these songs are perfect to play in the background while baking or even just going to the pumpkin patch.

Now, a fall playlist staple is Fleetwood Mac. This band has the perfect vibes that will get you ready for the season. My favorites by them are “Tango in the Night” and “Sisters of the Moon.” Both of these songs are great to play while you go on a walk at night when it starts getting cooler outside. They also have “Gypsy,” which I love too!

Upbeat Songs

Picking up the pace, my next song recommendation is going to be “Ventura Highway” by America and George Martin. This song is perfect to play on a fall road trip. The band also has “Sister Golden Hair” and “Riverside,” which goes along with the fall vibes. Grateful Dead and Greta Van Fleet are some other bands I love to play during fall. First, I’ll suggest “Brokedown Palace” and “Eyes of the World” by Grateful Dead. Then, I’ll suggest “Highway Tune” and “Edge of Darkness” by Greta Van Fleet.

Melancholy songs

The next two artists I will pull from are Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift. Both create the perfect fall atmosphere. I will suggest “Season of the Witch” and “Gods & Monsters” by Lana Del Rey. These songs create a darker vibe for the playlist. Now to add some coziness, I will suggest “willow” and “ivy” by Taylor Swift. My favorite fall song ever is going to be “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Next, “’tis the damn season” is the best song to transition out of fall.

Songs With “Fall” In the Title

My last couple of song recommendations are some of my staples. Perfect for when the wind picks up is going to be “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood. Next, with fall literally in the title, is going to be “we fell in love in october” by girl in red. Lastly, a fall playlist would not be complete without this classic “There She Goes” by The La’s. This song always reminds me of curling up to watch Gilmore Girls with a sweet treat.

Hopefully, you found some new artists to dive into this fall. These songs will pair perfectly with any fall activity that you have in mind!

