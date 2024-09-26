Katy Perry’s Album Comeback: Can She Reclaim Her Pop Throne? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On Sept. 20, Katy Perry dropped her new album, 143, officially marking her return to the pop world. Fans and critics alike are eager to see if it will deliver chart-topping energy or flop. The countdown is on!

What’s all the hype about?

Pop queen Katy Perry has simply always been that girl, serving hits since the early 2010s. Who else remembers the spinning candy canes and the striking-colored wigs? Perry dominated pop culture around that time and topped all charts with iconic tunes such as “Firework,” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” and “Teenage Dream.” She did it again in 2013 when she dropped her fourth studio, Prism, which hit no. 1 on Billboards with over 1 million in sales.

Since then, Perry has dropped singles here and there, such as “Smile” and “Woman’s World,” which received some backlash. Critics said Perry intended for the music video to be satirical, but the song itself was taken as a joke. Critics named it “tone-deaf,” “catastrophic,” and a mockery of women.

Her new project is all about empowerment, celebration, and love; the perfect album for the start of a new school year!

Perry had a different vision, though, and in dropping this new album, there is hope for a new and improved sound. She came back out of the shadows to give us 143, which is a 90s pager code for “I love you.” The intended theme for this new album was one of love and positivity.

The anticipation of this album brings so many questions. Can Katy Perry compete with Gen Z stars such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Chappell Roan? Is it similar to her past albums, or does it have a new, fresh sound? Personally, I think Perry has a great way of reinventing herself and her image, but will this album be the kicker?

Will 143 Do Numbers?

Katy Perry has had some of the most iconic moments in pop culture. From her remarkable Super Bowl performances to her worldwide tours, she is a household name, and many can recognize her classic songs such as “Teenage Dream” anywhere.

However, she’s also had some ups and downs in the following years. Singles weren’t hitting the charts as expected, and even some shade was thrown! Although, if anyone could make a full-round pop comeback, it would be Perry.

Katy Perry’s stage presence and talent are unique and have had every age group in a chokehold. It can be hard to keep up with the music industry constantly evolving, especially if you haven’t dropped an album in like…years.

143 might just be the new wave of pop we’ve been needing to hear. Perry’s music is notorious for creating anthems that bring groups of people together to sing their hearts out and dance.

Will 143 give off that same effect? More importantly, will 143 reach audiences like her previous successful albums? The fate is in your hands…Perry’s album is out now, so make sure to give it a listen and form your own opinion!

