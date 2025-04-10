7 “Killer” True Crime Series You Must Stream

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’ve ever said, “Just one more episode,” and then found yourself finishing a whole season of true crime in one night, same. There’s something morbidly fascinating about true crime that keeps us hitting “play,” especially when the storytelling is good. Whether you’re watching for a new angle on a well-known killer like Dahmer or the latest mysterious disappearances, these binge-worthy titles on Netflix and beyond will have you hooked…and maybe sleeping with the lights on. Here are my favorite true-crime series.

Catching Killers: “The Happy Face Killer”

Netflix’s Catching Killers dives deep into famous cases, and the episode on the “Happy Face Killer” is one of the most chilling. These two episodes will have you on your toes the whole time. As soon as you think you know what’s happened, I promise you don’t. This series will unpack how the killer was finally caught, with interviews from the detectives who solved the case and the people affected by his violent path. This is one of my favorite true-crime series.

Conversations with a Killer: “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes”

This Netflix docuseries uses never-before-heard audio recordings from Gacy himself, revealing the manipulative and disturbing mind behind one of America’s most notorious serial killers. Also known as the “killer clown,” this series offers an extremely engaging and well-formatted retelling of Gacy’s crimes and how he was caught.

Conversations with a Killer: “The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes”

Also part of the Conversations with a Killer series, this installment focuses on Dahmer’s horrific crimes and the missed red flags that allowed them to continue for so long. The tapes provide an unsettling level of insight into Dahmer’s psyche, as he explains his actions in his own words. This documentary complements Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story but leans more into real-world horror and justice system failures.

American Murder: “Laci Peterson”

This emotional and gripping documentary reexamines the disappearance of Laci Peterson and the arrest of her husband, Scott Peterson, through never-before-seen police footage, interviews, and media coverage. It offers a layered look at the role of media frenzy in the investigation and how public opinion shaped the case. If you’re into true crime with a side of legal drama, this one hits hard.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

This dramatized Netflix film stars Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, offering a haunting and charismatic portrayal of one of America’s most infamous serial killers. What makes this version different is that it’s told from the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Liz, played by Lily Collins, who struggled to reconcile the man she loved with the monster revealed in court. If you are a fan of this, you can also read Liz’s book, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

Catching Killers: “BTK: Bind, Torture, Kill”

Another standout episode from Catching Killers focuses on Dennis Rader, the seemingly ordinary family man and church leader who lived a double life as the BTK killer. For years, he taunted police with cryptic letters while committing some of the most disturbing crimes in Kansas history. This episode follows the years-long manhunt that finally brought him to justice, thanks in part to his ego.

Homicide: New York: “The Daphne Abdela Case”

Last but not least, this was one of the most shocking true-crime TV episodes I’ve ever watched. Part of Dick Wolf’s gritty docuseries on Netflix, this episode covers the tragic and haunting case of Daphne Abdela, dubbed the “Baby-faced Killer” by the media. At just 15 years old, she was involved in the murder of a young man in Central Park in 1997, a crime that shocked New York and stirred up debates around youth violence and privilege.

So, whether you’re just getting into true crime or have watched hours of this popular genre, any of these are perfect for your next watch. From chilling confessions and mysteries to wrongful convictions and courtroom bombshells, these stories are as addictive as they are eye-opening.

