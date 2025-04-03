Inside the Kit Kat Club: New Takes and New Casts for ‘Cabaret’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Cabaret! As the lights dim on stage for this iconic musical, audiences are transported to 1930s Berlin. From its Broadway debut in 1966 to the numerous revivals it’s had, this musical continues to reinvent itself, reflecting and showcasing political and social landscapes.

The newest revival, which opened on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on April 21, 2024, embraces new immersive staging and interpretations that reimagine the classic Cabaret. With new casts coming and star-studded ones that have already gone, Cabaret remains a powerful experience and piece that proves that the allure of the Kit Kat Club will never dim.

A New Vision for an Old Classic

The August Wilson Theatre in NYC has been completely transformed into the Kit Kat Club. Over six months, the theatre was renovated to put a stage in the center of the room, surrounded by two-person cabaret tables. A whole new mezzanine section was added above one of the orchestra sections. Everything inside the theatre itself has been branded with the Kit Kat Club’s logo, fully immersing the audience into the show’s setting.

Now, I know everyone (including myself) wants to see photos other than what has been released, but upon entry to the theatre, your phone camera will be covered by a sticker, relaying the message that what’s inside the Kit Kat Club stays in the Kit Kat Club. Dancers and actors will fill the theatre in a full pre-show that takes up the 75 minutes before that audiences are asked to arrive, and patrons can purchase beverages on each of the three separate levels of the theatre.

This “mingling” continues throughout the main performance, as the cast uses the entire performance space to share the show. The space is covered in deep reds and smokiness, showcasing the duality between indulgence and doom. Overall, this setting draws the audiences into the intoxicating world but won’t let them forget the darkness that’s beneath this “facade.”

New Star-Studded Faces

This revival in 2024 was first cast with many theatre superstars, all playing these roles in their own ways. Eddie Redmayne, most well-known for his roles in The Theory of Everything and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (but I’ll never forget watching him over and over in Les Misérables), played the Emcee, reprising his Oliver Award-winning role from the West End production.

Gayle Rankin (known for her roles in GLOW and House of the Dragon) played the star of the Kit Kat Club, Sally Bowles. The extremely talented and recognized Bebe Neuwirth, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Steven Skybell made up the rest of the leads, with an outstanding ensemble that truly encapsulated the Kit Kat Club.

Following this cast, other performers have stepped into these roles, including Adam Lambert as the Emcee and Auli’l Cravalho as Sally Bowles. The next cast takes the stage on March 31, with the masked country singer Orville Peck as the Emcee and award-winning actress from Miss Saigon and Hadestown, Eva Noblezada, as Sally Bowles.

The Undying Relevance of Cabaret

Nearly 60 years after its debut, Cabaret continues to resonate with audiences. Maybe it’s because its themes — the political uncertainty, the attraction of escapism, the power of art — still stand true today. Each new revival brings a different perspective, ensuring that Cabaret never feels like a relic of the past but something that can showcase the present.

With new productions constantly creating a new image of this show, Cabaret proves that the Kit Kat Club will always be in theatergoers’ hearts. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or a newcomer stepping into the club for the first time, willkommen, bienvenue, welcome…to Cabaret.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!