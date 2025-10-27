The Best YouTube Coming-Out Videos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October marks LGBTQ+ History Month, and what better way to celebrate than to look back at the most influential coming-out videos on YouTube that paved the way and offered hope to millions worldwide.

While the coming-out process has become more normalized today, it’s important to recognize that at the time, these weren’t just YouTube videos, but instead powerful acts of visibility. The courage of these YouTubers left a lasting impact and built the foundation for the open and safe communities we now enjoy.

So, prepare the tissues, and get ready to take an emotional and nostalgic walk down memory lane.

Troye Sivan

While fans worldwide now know him for his successful music career, including collaborations with electropop singer Charli xcx and his GRAMMY-nominated single “Rush,” his beginnings were far humbler.

Before he became a queer icon, Sivan first found fame as a YouTube vlogger. Sitting on his living room floor, Sivan posted his heartfelt coming-out video stating that he was gay in August 2013, and it quickly became an unexpected cultural reset.

The video remains a powerful testament to the importance of living authentically and the influence of early coming-out videos on finding one’s sexuality. Sivan also credited other coming-out videos as the “majority of the reason he’s doing this today,” hoping to pass on that same courage to his viewers.

Eugene Lee Yang

Former member of the popular YouTube group “The Try Guys,” Eugene Lee Yang cemented his status as a queer activist and visionary filmmaker with his highly acclaimed and downright cinematic coming-out video “I’m Gay” in June 2019.

Utilizing incredible storytelling, striking visuals, and highly choreographed interpretive dance, this deeply personal and artistic statement goes through all stages of the LGBTQ+ experience and is a must-watch.

nikkie tutorials

In January 2020, veteran makeup artist and YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, posted a coming-out video that truly sent shockwaves across the internet. Amassing 40 million views, Nikkie revealed to the world that she’s a transgender woman.

With incredible poise and transparency, she shared the deeply personal truth of spending 11 years hiding her past and even facing blackmail. Despite the cruel intentions of others, Nikkie bravely reclaimed this moment as her own, using her platform to proudly assert that “this isn’t changing anything about me” besides her overwhelming sense of liberation.

ingrid nilsen

Prominent YouTube star of the 2010s, Ingrid Nilsen, shared her coming-out story in June 2015. She began the video with lots of deep breaths and clear anxiety, but the moment she revealed her truth, stating, “I’m gay… it feels so good to say that,” the visible relief became an instant tearjerker.

Nilsen’s video powerfully captured the emotional turmoil of embracing one’s sexuality, detailing how, despite knowing she was gay from a young age, she rejected that part of herself for her whole life, due to surrounding homophobia.

For many in similar situations, her honest and emotional video offered the courage needed to live authentically, even when faced with opposition.

joey graceffa

Arguably one of the most iconic coming-out videos on YouTube, popular influencer and YouTube vlogger Joey Graceffa garnered over 42 million views on his May 2015 music video “Don’t Wait,” which also doubled as a coming-out video, ending with him kissing his then-boyfriend.

A mix between fantasy and the hard realities of the LGBTQ+ experience, Graceffa’s coming-out video was truly a staple in most preteens’ origin stories of discovering their sexuality.

The importance of that visibility is perfectly captured by a fan comment: “When this song first came out… I finally got the courage to come out. It felt as if the world lifted off my shoulders.” It really goes to show how much these videos truly matter.

As we celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, revisiting these videos serves as a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and of the incredible LGBTQ+ creators and activists who paved the way. In the ongoing pursuit of living authentically, it’s essential to let go of the fear of being judged and remain courageous in the face of opposition.

By continuing to share our stories, whether lighthearted moments or deeply personal confessions, we honor their legacy and ensure that others who need to hear these stories can find strength, hope, and belonging in them too.

