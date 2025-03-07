I Watched the Ruby Franke Documentary So You Don’t Have To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Content warning: Child abuse and child neglect are mentioned in this article.

If your childhood consisted of binge-watching family blogging channels, then you’ve probably heard of the Franke family and their very successful YouTube channel called 8 Passengers. Launched in 2015, this Utah-based family channel consisted of daily videos that captured the everyday lives of Ruby and Kevin Franke and their six children. Their charismatic nature, wholesome family adventures, and Mormon values caught the attention of millions around the world. In reality, however, life for the Franke family, especially for the children, couldn’t have been more opposite from what was being posted online. A therapist’s ideology and the hunger for fame and money would ultimately demolish this family unit and result in the arrest of Ruby Franke in August of 2023.

Let’s see what Hulu’s latest documentary series, Devil in the Family, uncovers about everything that went down when the cameras weren’t rolling. This was a difficult documentary to watch, as it covers some very serious topics, but I think it’s important to shed light on issues with family vlogging and the exploitation that these children experience.

Episode one: “abundance”

The first episode begins with the two oldest children, Shari and Chad Franke, as well as their father, Kevin, sharing about the beginnings of the channel and their simple yet relatively pleasant early childhood years. Commentaries are provided by members of their community to explain the beliefs within Mormonism and the family values that are implemented by this faith.

As mentioned in the documentary, the motive for starting this channel was “to show the world how perfect our lives are.” This is what catalyzed Ruby Franke to begin filming her family’s life for the world to see. After some time had passed, however, Ruby felt that she was not getting enough praise and attention for maintaining the “perfect family image” that she so desperately wanted validation for.

The answer? Increasing the footage and setting the bar higher, according to Ruby. Chad, Shari, and Kevin talked about how the camera was always on. Clips are shown where the children are being yelled at for being too loud while Ruby films, as well as being screamed at for not acting happy or excited enough in a video. “It felt more like a set than a house,” Shari explained.

As time passed, the kids expressed how draining the filming became, and Kevin described how uncomfortable it made him, but Ruby was persistent. Eventually, to her surprise, the money started coming in.

Later in this episode, we meet Jodi Hildebrandt, a therapist in their area. We get the story of how she got involved with the family and the ways in which she and Chad, who was made out to be a “troubled teen” by his mother, worked together.

In the beginning, it touches on how Chad and Hildebrandt had a good relationship. We end with the video that first sounded the alarms for the abuse that was happening in this home. The video includes Chad mentioning how he’d been sleeping on a beanbag for seven months because his room was taken away from him as a punishment.

Episode two: “Distortion”

We start off with a lot of discussion about Hildebrandt’s therapy practices and how she was able to draw people in and eventually manipulate them. Many people deeply sought after her wisdom because she portrayed herself as being this powerful force.

We hear how Kevin became involved with Hildebrandt’s support group for men; my friends, this is what led Kevin to become brainwashed. Truly, Kevin thought it was very validating, and he enjoyed being there. It also improved his and Ruby’s relationship. Ruby was also in groups and getting advice from Hildebrandt, which, for a while, made her noticeably happier.

The family generally seemed to be in a better place. The Franke family recruited many people to join Hildebrandt’s connections therapy programs and support groups. Eventually, the channel completely switched over to promoting Hildebrandt’s services. Ruby truly thought she and Hildebrandt were saviors and that she was an exemplary parent.

We also see Hildebrandt’s house and the paranormal activity that happens there, which was strange to watch. This is what causes Hildebrandt to move into the Franke home, as she’s fearful of these “spirits.” Ultimately, they blame this paranormal activity on Chad’s behaviors, even though he’s still in therapy with Hildebrandt.

We also get testimonies of Hildebrandt and Ruby having a relationship; let’s just say it was a lot more than a friendship. Eventually, the climax comes when Ruby tells Chad and then Kevin to leave the house. She thinks Chad is possessed and that her marriage is in jeopardy and preventing her from being the person God wants her to be.

Hildebrandt preached that the separation of the husband and the wife over a long period of time strengthens resistance against the devil and strengthens marriage. Both of them oblige. Shari is also told to leave the house and that she’s not welcome back; mind you, she’s still in college at this point. We conclude this episode with the idea that Ruby saw evil in everyone around her, regardless of who they were.

Episode three: “truth”

At this point, Shari and Chad have been exiled from the family, and Kevin has been living alone with no contact with his wife and children for over a year. Both Kevin and Ruby are deeply involved and interwoven in Hildebrandt’s therapy programs. Neighbors have contacted Shari about the fact that they never see the children outside, nor do they see Ruby’s vehicle in the driveway, so they’re worried.

A case with CPS is opened, but it’s closed soon after when officers report not being able to get in the home and seeing no physical signs of abuse or neglect. In late August 2023, the children were rescued from their home and found deeply malnourished and emaciated.

We see live footage of when the youngest son escapes their home, through the means of breaking a window and goes to a neighbor’s home, in search of food, water, and help. This is how the police show up to their home and get the other children out of there. Without a doubt, this boy saved his life and his siblings’ lives.

Ruby, who is four hours away at the time of the police break-in, calls Kevin to go pick up the children at the police station, thinking that will be the solution to all of this. Kevin is in total denial that any of this could happen and thinks that the police are tricking him. Chad, who finds out about this entire situation via the news, is also in denial.

The two eventually come to their senses and realize that Hildebrandt has been brainwashing them this entire time. Also, while both of them are enraged with what Ruby did, they admit to still loving her. We see Ruby get arrested, refusing to answer any questions in her interview, and then pleading guilty to all counts of child abuse in the courtroom alongside Hildebrandt.

The episode ends with Kevin describing how he feels very guilty but that he will always love his wife and his family. Shari shares powerful statements about how she will never love her mother again and that her childhood was taken away from her. She now has custody of her siblings and has been working to pass legislation to protect the children of family vloggers.

What are your thoughts on the Devil in the Family documentary?

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!